SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold barely moved in early trade on Wednesday, hovering near its weakest level since mid-February, as shares firmed and the dollar held steady against other currencies on signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,309.95 an ounce by 0015 GMT. It fell to $1,305.59 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest level since Feb. 14, before rebounding on bargain hunting. * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,311.00 an ounce. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent to 818.77 tonnes on Tuesday from 821.47 tonnes on Monday. * Hong Kong's net gold exports to China jumped 25 percent in February after a drop in the previous month, data showed, but demand in March could be curbed by a weaker yuan and the discounted prices on the mainland. * U.S. consumer confidence surged to a six-year high in March and house prices increased solidly in January, positioning the economy for stronger growth after a weather-induced soft spot. * Russia and the West drew a tentative line under the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama and his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Wednesday on fresh signs of strength in the U.S. economy and diminishing concerns over the diplomatic standoff between the West and Russia. * The dollar index was steady at 79.985, not far off a three-week peak of 80.354 set last week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 1000 Italy Consumer confidence 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1309.95 -0.49 -0.04 8.71 Spot Silver 19.91 -0.01 -0.05 2.58 Spot Platinum 1416.49 4.09 +0.29 3.58 Spot Palladium 784.75 3.05 +0.39 10.06 COMEX GOLD APR4 1311.00 -0.40 -0.03 9.09 1372 COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.96 -0.02 +0.00 3.05 457 Euro/Dollar 1.3817 Dollar/Yen 102.37 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)