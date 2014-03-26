SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold barely moved in early
trade on Wednesday, hovering near its weakest level since
mid-February, as shares firmed and the dollar held steady
against other currencies on signs of a recovery in the U.S.
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,309.95 an ounce
by 0015 GMT. It fell to $1,305.59 an ounce on Tuesday, its
lowest level since Feb. 14, before rebounding on bargain
hunting.
* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,311.00 an
ounce.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent to
818.77 tonnes on Tuesday from 821.47 tonnes on Monday.
* Hong Kong's net gold exports to China jumped 25 percent in
February after a drop in the previous month, data showed, but
demand in March could be curbed by a weaker yuan and the
discounted prices on the mainland.
* U.S. consumer confidence surged to a six-year high in
March and house prices increased solidly in January, positioning
the economy for stronger growth after a weather-induced soft
spot.
* Russia and the West drew a tentative line under the
Ukraine crisis on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama and
his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic
sanctions unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Wednesday on
fresh signs of strength in the U.S. economy and diminishing
concerns over the diplomatic standoff between the West and
Russia.
* The dollar index was steady at 79.985, not far off
a three-week peak of 80.354 set last week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment
1000 Italy Consumer confidence
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1309.95 -0.49 -0.04 8.71
Spot Silver 19.91 -0.01 -0.05 2.58
Spot Platinum 1416.49 4.09 +0.29 3.58
Spot Palladium 784.75 3.05 +0.39 10.06
COMEX GOLD APR4 1311.00 -0.40 -0.03 9.09 1372
COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.96 -0.02 +0.00 3.05 457
Euro/Dollar 1.3817
Dollar/Yen 102.37
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)