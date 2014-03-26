* Gold firmer on bargain hunting
* Premiums for gold bars in Asia little changed this week
* Coming Up: U.S. durable goods orders, 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold bounced on Wednesday
from its weakest level since mid-February but signs of a
recovery in the U.S. economy and an absence of support from the
physical sector could limit gains and keep prices in a tight
range.
In a sign of tepid physical demand, premiums for gold bars
in Asia were little changed at between 25 cents to $1 an ounce
to the spot London prices this week, partly due to concerns that
a weak yuan could hurt demand from main consumer China.
Gold rose 0.34 percent to $1,314.85 an ounce by 0727
GMT. It fell to $1,305.59 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since
Feb. 14, before recovering.
"There's some bargain hunting, but there's still sufficient
supply and the premiums are not going up," said Brian Lan,
managing director of GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore.
"(Gold) is still within the trading band, I would say."
Gold has fallen from a six-month high of $1,391.76 hit early
last week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen
suggested interest rates could rise sooner than many had
expected, denting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
U.S. consumer confidence surged to a six-year high in March
and house prices increased solidly in January, positioning the
economy for stronger growth after a weather-induced soft spot.
But the drop in gold prices failed to ignite a rush in
physical buying, with dealers in Hong Kong complaining about a
slowdown in demand from jewellers and retail investors from
mainland China.
U.S. gold, which often influences spot gold, was at
$1,315.30 an ounce, up $3.90.
Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with
investor confidence getting a much-needed boost from upbeat U.S.
data and diminishing concerns over the Ukraine/Crimea
crisis.
The euro stood little changed at $1.3818, pulling
back from a three-week trough of $1.3749 hit on Tuesday. The
U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar against six
major currencies, was last up 0.1 percent at 79.985.
Gold already discounted tensions in Ukraine triggered by the
seizure of Crimea by Russia, with investors turning their
attention to the dollar and U.S. monetary policy.
"If physical demand isn't coming in below $1,300, then we
may try to go lower," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for
Standard Bank in Tokyo. "There's not much incentive to move at
the moment. It will be in a range of $1,300 to $1,320."
Russia has increased its gold holdings by 7.247 tonnes to
1,041.96 tonnes in February and Turkey also raised its bullion
reserves after a sharp fall in the previous month, data from the
International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.
Hong Kong's net gold exports to China jumped 25 percent in
February after a drop in the previous month, data showed, but
demand in March could be curbed by a weaker yuan and the
discounted prices on the mainland.
Precious metals prices 0727 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1314.85 4.41 +0.34 9.12
Spot Silver 20.08 0.16 +0.80 3.45
Spot Platinum 1424.00 11.60 +0.82 4.13
Spot Palladium 784.72 3.02 +0.39 10.06
COMEX GOLD APR4 1315.30 3.90 +0.30 9.44 16268
COMEX SILVER MAY4 20.12 0.14 +0.00 3.85 4815
Euro/Dollar 1.3809
Dollar/Yen 102.28
