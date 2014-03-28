SINGAPORE, March 28 Gold recovered slightly on Friday after sharp overnight declines but the metal remained near six-week lows and on track for a second straight weekly decline, as improving sentiment over the U.S. economic outlook dented its safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,293.19 an ounce by 0017 GMT. It is down 3 percent for the week. * On Thursday, gold fell to $1,288.80 - its lowest since Feb. 13 - before closing down 1 percent. * Palladium gained nearly 1 percent on Friday after falling about 3 percent in the previous session. The metal has recently been supported by worries over supply from Russia and South Africa - the top two producers. * Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the fourth quarter and new claims for jobless aid dropped to a near four-month low last week. * Peru will not postpone a deadline for wildcat gold miners to legalize their businesses despite ongoing violent protests in Lima and key mining provinces, the minister of energy and mines said. * Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd said Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union's wage demands remain unaffordable, as the platinum strike in South Africa continues for a tenth week. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while bond yields were down on the outlook for low inflation in the U.S. and Europe. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Import prices 0745 France Consumer spending 0745 France Producer prices 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1230 U.S. Personal income 1300 Germany Consumer inflation PRICES AT 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1293.19 2.55 0.2 Spot silver 19.72 0.06 0.31 Spot platinum 1399.5 7.7 0.55 Spot palladium 759.9 6.9 0.92 Comex gold 1294.3 -0.4 -0.03 Comex silver 19.76 0.052 0.26 Euro 1.3741 DXY 80.119 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)