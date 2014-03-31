SINGAPORE, March 31 Gold traded below $1,300 an
ounce on Monday, near a six-week low, and could face more
pressure from weak physical demand in Asia and growing optimism
about the U.S. economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up slightly by 0.1 percent to
$1,295.20 an ounce by 0018 GMT, but remained not far from a
six-week low of $1,285.34 hit on Friday.
* Physical demand in top bullion buyer Asia has been quiet
due to the recent volatility in gold prices, which have edged
lower for two straight weeks.
* Recent U.S. economic data has been strong, diminishing the
need for gold as a safe-haven. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen indicated earlier this month that interest rates could
rise in the first half of 2015.
* Investors are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday for further clues about the economy.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold and slashed a net long in silver futures and options nearly
in half in the week to March 25, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
* Job cuts are a certainty in South Africa's platinum belt
because of losses stemming from a 10-week strike in the
industry, the chief executive of world No. 1 producer American
Platinum said, raising the risk of further unrest.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the
week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China
would take steps to stimulate the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales
0645 France Detailed Q4 GDP
0900 Euro zone Inflation
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1295.2 1.7 0.13
Spot silver 19.79 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1410.49 6.99 0.5
Spot palladium 771.22 2.22 0.29
Comex gold 1295.5 1.7 0.13
Comex silver 19.825 0.035 0.18
Euro 1.3752
DXY 80.179
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)