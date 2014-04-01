SINGAPORE, April 1 Gold was languishing near a
seven-week low on Tuesday, after posting its first monthly drop
of the year, as investors pulled money out of bullion backed
exchange-traded funds in favour of riskier assets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.05 percent to $1,282.95 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after dropping nearly 1 percent on Monday. The
metal hit a low of $1,282.04 in the previous session - its
lowest since Feb. 11.
* Outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed after a two-day pause.
Holdings of the fund fell 3.89 tonnes to 813.08 tonnes on Monday
- the biggest outflow in more than a month.
* Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers
edged up to an average volume of 17.8 million ounces a day last
month, recovering from a 3-1/2 year low hit in January, the
London Bullion Market Association said.
* As regulators investigate the transparency of global
financial benchmarks, bullion banks are contemplating a move to
electronic platforms that would shed more light on the London
gold fix, a widely used reference price, sources said.
* India will consider easing curbs on gold imports in
consultation with the central bank, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were down slightly in early trade on Tuesday,
as investors chose discretion over valour ahead of a key
manufacturing survey from China even as Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's dovish comments eased concerns of an early start
to rate hikes.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0145 China Final HSBC manufacturing PMI
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1282.95 -0.69 -0.05
Spot silver 19.7 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1411.49 2.29 0.16
Spot palladium 771.75 -0.15 -0.02
Comex gold 1282.9 -0.5 -0.04
Comex silver 19.715 -0.037 -0.19
Euro 1.3774
DXY 80.094
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)