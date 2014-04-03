SINGAPORE, April 3 Gold added on to sharp overnight gains on Thursday, consolidating after recent losses, on bargain hunting and signs of increasing physical demand in Asia. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,291.25 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday - the metal's biggest one-day jump in nearly three weeks. * The metal gained despite strong economic data that showed U.S. companies stepped up hiring in March for a second straight month, offering fresh evidence the economy was regaining momentum after a weather-driven lull over the winter. * Markets are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday to gauge the strength of the recovery and the Federal Reserve's stimulus outlook. * Chinese gold prices briefly rose to a premium on Wednesday before settling down on par with London prices. They had been at a discount since early March. * Indian gold imports likely jumped in March from the previous month after the central bank allowed more private banks to ship the metal, the head of the country's biggest jewellery trade body said. * Osisko Mining Corp said Yamana Gold Inc would buy a 50 percent stake in its mining and exploration assets for C$930 million ($843 million), a deal that potentially thwarts a hostile bid from Goldcorp Inc. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite, leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI March 0145 China HSBC services PMI March 0750 France Markit services PMI March 0755 Germany Markit services PMI March 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI March 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb 1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade Feb 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI final March 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI March PRICES AT 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1291.25 2.06 0.16 Spot silver 19.96 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1434 2 0.14 Spot palladium 785 2.5 0.32 Comex gold 1291.8 1 0.08 Comex silver 20.005 -0.045 -0.22 Euro 1.3767 DXY 80.219 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)