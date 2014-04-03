SINGAPORE, April 3 Gold added on to sharp
overnight gains on Thursday, consolidating after recent losses,
on bargain hunting and signs of increasing physical demand in
Asia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,291.25 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday - the metal's
biggest one-day jump in nearly three weeks.
* The metal gained despite strong economic data that showed
U.S. companies stepped up hiring in March for a second straight
month, offering fresh evidence the economy was regaining
momentum after a weather-driven lull over the winter.
* Markets are now eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday to gauge the strength of the recovery and the Federal
Reserve's stimulus outlook.
* Chinese gold prices briefly rose to a premium on Wednesday
before settling down on par with London prices. They had been at
a discount since early March.
* Indian gold imports likely jumped in March from the
previous month after the central bank allowed more private banks
to ship the metal, the head of the country's biggest jewellery
trade body said.
* Osisko Mining Corp said Yamana Gold Inc
would buy a 50 percent stake in its mining and exploration
assets for C$930 million ($843 million), a deal that potentially
thwarts a hostile bid from Goldcorp Inc.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early
trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite,
leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI March
0145 China HSBC services PMI March
0750 France Markit services PMI March
0755 Germany Markit services PMI March
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI March
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb
1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade Feb
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI final March
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI March
PRICES AT 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1291.25 2.06 0.16
Spot silver 19.96 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1434 2 0.14
Spot palladium 785 2.5 0.32
Comex gold 1291.8 1 0.08
Comex silver 20.005 -0.045 -0.22
Euro 1.3767
DXY 80.219
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)