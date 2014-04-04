SINGAPORE, April 4 Gold edged lower on Friday as the market nervously awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, even as the metal headed for a third straight week of losses amid better-performing equities and growing optimism about the U.S. economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,284.90 an ounce by 0021 GMT. * The metal is down 0.7 percent for the week, though it has recovered a little after having hit a seven-week low on Tuesday. * Investors in gold, which is often seen as a hedge against economic uncertainty, are eyeing the U.S. jobs report later on Friday to gauge the strength of the economy and any potential impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. * A weak report could boost gold's appeal as a safe-haven, while a strong report could prompt speculation that the Fed could lift rates earlier than previously expected. * Platinum producer Lonmin has declared force majeure with some contractors at its South African mines due to the effects of a lengthy strike, meaning a drop in business for those suppliers and a growing impact on the economy as a whole. * Gold premiums in India are expected to fall from current levels of about $30 an ounce after the central bank indicated it is considering removing some of the curbs to trade that have crippled imports. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls March 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate March PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1284.9 -2.1 -0.16 Spot silver 19.78 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1432.5 -3.3 -0.23 Spot palladium 783.47 -0.43 -0.05 Comex gold 1285.2 0.6 0.05 Comex silver 19.81 0.005 0.03 Euro 1.3721 DXY 80.444 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)