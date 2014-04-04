SINGAPORE, April 4 Gold edged lower on Friday as
the market nervously awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, even as
the metal headed for a third straight week of losses amid
better-performing equities and growing optimism about the U.S.
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,284.90 an ounce
by 0021 GMT.
* The metal is down 0.7 percent for the week, though it has
recovered a little after having hit a seven-week low on Tuesday.
* Investors in gold, which is often seen as a hedge against
economic uncertainty, are eyeing the U.S. jobs report later on
Friday to gauge the strength of the economy and any potential
impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
* A weak report could boost gold's appeal as a safe-haven,
while a strong report could prompt speculation that the Fed
could lift rates earlier than previously expected.
* Platinum producer Lonmin has declared
force majeure with some contractors at its South African mines
due to the effects of a lengthy strike, meaning a drop in
business for those suppliers and a growing impact on the economy
as a whole.
* Gold premiums in India are expected to fall from current
levels of about $30 an ounce after the central bank indicated it
is considering removing some of the curbs to trade that have
crippled imports.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday
as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report,
while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank
opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Feb
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls March
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate March
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1284.9 -2.1 -0.16
Spot silver 19.78 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1432.5 -3.3 -0.23
Spot palladium 783.47 -0.43 -0.05
Comex gold 1285.2 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 19.81 0.005 0.03
Euro 1.3721
DXY 80.444
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
