* Gold prices in tight range
* Platinum, palladium on track for weekly gains
* Coming up: US March nonfarm payrolls at 1230 GMT
(updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 4 Gold edged lower on Friday as
the market nervously awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, heading
for its longest weekly losing streak in more than six months as
equities firmed and optimism grew about the U.S. economy.
Investors in gold, often seen as a hedge against economic
uncertainty, are eyeing the U.S. jobs report - due later on
Friday - to gauge the strength of the economy and any potential
impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
A weak report could boost gold's appeal as a safe-haven,
while a strong report could prompt speculation that the Fed will
lift rates earlier than previously expected.
Median forecasts are for a rise of 200,000 in payrolls.
"If payrolls fall short of the 200,000 mark, that would
potentially support gold prices. Though it is unlikely prices
will break above $1,300," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip
Futures.
"But if it's a strong report, we will definitely see some
downside and potentially break below $1,276."
Spot gold slipped 0.05 percent to $1,286.39 an ounce
by 0708 GMT. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week, on
track for a third straight weekly loss. That would be its
longest weekly losing stretch since August-September.
Prices were trading in a tight $3.86 range - the smallest
trading band since Dec. 25.
Liu said any support from physical demand, which could pick
up at lower prices, would be offset by technical bearishness.
Physical demand has, in fact, weighed on prices as buying
interest from top consumer China has dropped off considerably.
Shanghai prices, which were at a premium of over $20 an
ounce to spot prices at the beginning of the year, are now at a
discount of about $2.
Banks in China have been importing less gold over the past
month on waning demand, while cheaper prices at home due to a
softer yuan also curbed overseas purchases of the precious
metal, banking sources and traders said.
In No. 2 buyer India, the central bank has indicated that it
is considering removing some of the curbs on gold imports - a
move that could potentially ease premiums and boost demand.
A pick-up in buying from India, which was until last year
the biggest gold consumer, could provide some support to gold
prices.
Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
were heading for weekly gains on supply worries.
Strikes in South African mines have forced platinum
producers such as Lonmin to declare force
majeure with some contractors.
Palladium supply fears are also being fuelled by
geopolitical tensions in Russia, the top producer of the metal.
PRICES AT 0708 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1286.39 -0.61 -0.05
Spot silver 19.83 0.04 0.2
Spot platinum 1432 -3.8 -0.26
Spot palladium 783.5 -0.4 -0.05
Comex gold 1286.9 2.3 0.18
Comex silver 19.855 0.05 0.25
Euro 1.3698
DXY 80.515
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Richard
Pullin and Joyjeet Das)