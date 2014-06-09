SINGAPORE, June 9 Gold was firm above $1,250 an
ounce on Monday after U.S. jobs data matched expectations, while
a rally in stocks curbed the metal's appeal as an investment
hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading flat at $1,252.51 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after losing less than 0.1 percent on Friday.
* U.S. employment returned to its pre-recession peak in May,
with a solid pace of hiring that offered confirmation the
economy has snapped back from a winter slump. Nonfarm payrolls
increased 217,000 last month, the Labor Department said on
Friday.
* With no major data scheduled for Monday, markets are
likely to look towards investment and consumer demand for
further cues.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options in the week to June 3 to their lowest
level since mid-January, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
* Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
gained.
* South African mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on
Saturday he had "done enough work" in mediating between the AMCU
union and the world's top three platinum firms and he believed
the two sides would resolve a five-month strike in talks on
Monday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets and the dollar rose on Friday, with
U.S. stocks closing at record highs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index June
1400 U.S. Employment trends May
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1252.51 -0.68 -0.05
Spot silver 18.99 -0.04 -0.21
Spot platinum 1446.75 4.45 0.31
Spot palladium 841.75 0.8 0.1
Comex gold 1252.9 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 19.015 0.024 0.13
Euro 1.3647
DXY 80.42
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)