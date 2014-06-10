* Platinum hits highest since end-May * S.Africa strike continues, wage talks break down * Gold muted as Asian stocks hit 3-year high (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 10 Platinum extended its winning streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday as talks to resolve a five-month long strike in the world's second biggest producer South Africa were deadlocked, with the mining minister quitting his role as a mediator. Palladium was near its highest in nearly three years, while trading in gold was muted as global equities neared record highs. Wage talks between South Africa's main mine workers' union and major platinum producers were deadlocked on Monday, prompting the mining minister to abandon his mediation role and dashing hopes for an end to a strike that is pushing the economy towards recession. "There still appears to be a wide gulf between the two sides and from recent development it does not seem there will be a resolution soon," HSBC analysts said in a note. While stocks on hand have helped to cover lost platinum output and there has been some talk that recycling has added to supply, the analysts said the work stoppage could continue to support prices even after the dispute is settled. "We see the strike as gradually eroding stocks and reducing the supply base significantly this year," they said. Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,449.24 an ounce by 0637 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,454.75, its highest since May 30. It gained 1.5 percent over the previous four sessions. Palladium also gained to trade near $844 - its highest since August 2011. The five-month strike has halted mines that normally account for about 40 percent of global platinum output. Meanwhile, gold edged up slightly to $1,255.10 an ounce as its investment-hedge appeal was dented by stronger stock markets. Asia stocks edged up to a three-year high on Tuesday after a record-breaking Wall Street bull run continued on fresh optimism over global economies, while rising yields supported the dollar. Monthly data from asset manager BlackRock on Monday reflected market sentiment. Some $297 million was withdrawn from gold exchange-traded products in May as some of the heat came out of the Ukraine crisis, BlackRock said. Physical demand in Asia was subdued as prices stabilized and was not strong enough to push prices higher. PRICES AT 0637 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1255.1 3.52 0.28 Spot silver 19.1 0.08 0.42 Spot platinum 1449.24 5.34 0.37 Spot palladium 839.6 1.7 0.2 Comex gold 1255.2 1.3 0.1 Comex silver 19.09 0.024 0.13 Euro 1.3598 DXY 80.562 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)