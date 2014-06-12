SINGAPORE, June 12 Palladium held steady near a more than 13-year high on Thursday, as supply concerns from a five-month strike in second-largest producer South Africa triggered buying from industrial users and investors. FUNDAMENTALS * Cash palladium was little changed at $857.15 an ounce by 0019 GMT. The metal used in jewellery and auto catalysts rallied to $862.50 an ounce on Wednesday, its highest level since February 2001. * Spot gold was barely changed at $1,261.09 an ounce. The metal is holding above a four-month low of $1,240.61 hit last week. * As annual wage talks kick off in South Africa, a five-month strike in the platinum sector weighs large and could influence how other unions negotiate pay demands this year. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * A gauge of world stock markets retreated from recent highs on Wednesday, pressured by a lower growth forecast from the World Bank and a profit warning from Lufthansa, while Brent crude rose on fears of disrupted supply from Iraq as violence escalates. * The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions after traders dismissed expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate hike, while the yen advanced on few signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Current account April 0900 Euro zone Industrial production April 1230 U.S. Import prices May 1230 U.S. Export prices May 1230 U.S. Retail sales May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Business inventories April Precious metals prices 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1261.09 0.85 +0.07 4.66 Spot Silver 19.18 0.04 +0.21 -1.18 Spot Platinum 1474.10 -2.25 -0.15 7.80 Spot Palladium 857.15 0.25 +0.03 20.22 COMEX GOLD AUG4 1261.40 0.20 +0.02 4.96 691 COMEX SILVER JUL4 19.21 0.03 +0.00 -0.85 231 Euro/Dollar 1.3533 Dollar/Yen 102.01 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)