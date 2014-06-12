SINGAPORE, June 12 Palladium held steady near a
more than 13-year high on Thursday, as supply concerns from a
five-month strike in second-largest producer South Africa
triggered buying from industrial users and investors.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Cash palladium was little changed at $857.15 an
ounce by 0019 GMT. The metal used in jewellery and auto
catalysts rallied to $862.50 an ounce on Wednesday, its highest
level since February 2001.
* Spot gold was barely changed at $1,261.09 an ounce.
The metal is holding above a four-month low of $1,240.61 hit
last week.
* As annual wage talks kick off in South Africa, a
five-month strike in the platinum sector weighs large and could
influence how other unions negotiate pay demands this year.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* A gauge of world stock markets retreated from recent highs
on Wednesday, pressured by a lower growth forecast from the
World Bank and a profit warning from Lufthansa, while Brent
crude rose on fears of disrupted supply from Iraq as violence
escalates.
* The dollar edged lower against a basket of major
currencies on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions
after traders dismissed expectations of an early Federal Reserve
rate hike, while the yen advanced on few signs of further easing
from the Bank of Japan.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Current account April
0900 Euro zone Industrial production April
1230 U.S. Import prices May
1230 U.S. Export prices May
1230 U.S. Retail sales May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Business inventories April
Precious metals prices 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1261.09 0.85 +0.07 4.66
Spot Silver 19.18 0.04 +0.21 -1.18
Spot Platinum 1474.10 -2.25 -0.15 7.80
Spot Palladium 857.15 0.25 +0.03 20.22
COMEX GOLD AUG4 1261.40 0.20 +0.02 4.96 691
COMEX SILVER JUL4 19.21 0.03 +0.00 -0.85 231
Euro/Dollar 1.3533
Dollar/Yen 102.01
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)