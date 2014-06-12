* S.Africa mining firms/unions reach 'in principle'
* U.S. retail sales, jobless claims below expectations
By Clara Denina
LONDON, June 12 Platinum and palladium posted
their biggest daily losses for nearly a year on Thursday, after
South African producers said they had reached "in principle"
undertakings with the union to end a crippling five-month
strike.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
took the wage offer from Anglo American Platinum Ltd,
Impala Platinum Holdings and Lonmin Plc to
their 70,000 striking members. That fuelled expectations that an
end to the strike that has disrupted global production could be
in sight.
Spot platinum fell 3.3 percent to a one-week low of
$1,427.50 an ounce, posting its biggest daily loss since June
2013. It was trading down 2.2 percent at $1.443.40 by 1325 GMT.
Spot palladium fell as much as 4.6 percent to $817.60
an ounce, its lowest since May 20 in earlier trade. It was down
2.6 percent at $835.05 at 1325 GMT.
On Wednesday, palladium had risen to $862.50 an ounce,
its highest level since February 2001 after a fresh round of
wage talks broke down.
"The drop will continue if there are more encouraging news
on the end of the strike, especially for palladium, which has
risen more than platinum," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
"... Our calculations show that producers' stocks are
available until end-August and that gives time to restart
operations and keep the market supplied."
Mitsubishi Corp analyst Jonathan Butler estimated that
600,000 ounces of palladium have been lost since the strikes
started in January and 1.1 million ounces of platinum.
Palladium's fundamentals, however, remain strong on buoyant
industrial demand from auto makers and investment buying through
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), analysts said.
The metal, mainly used in gasoline-powered catalytic
converters to clean exhaust emissions, has gained 15 percent
this year, overshadowing gains of its sister metal platinum,
which has risen about 5 percent.
"Around 800,000 ounces of palladium have been accumulated in
the two new palladium ETFs pretty much after 2-1/2 months,"
Butler said.
Standard Bank's Johannesburg-listed AfricaPalladium ETF and
Absa Capital's New Palladium were launched in March to meet
demand from South African investors seeking a domestic palladium
fund.
"The autocatalyst market is very much dependent on
gasoline-vehicle sales, which are really soaring in the main two
markets China and the United States," Butler added.
GOLD GAINS AFTER U.S. DATA
Gold extended earlier gains after both U.S. retail sales and
jobless claims came in below expectations, weighing on the
dollar.
Retail sales rose 0.3 percent in May, half of the growth
rate that had been expected, while the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose
last week.
Spot gold added 0.5 percent an ounce to $1,266.10,
while U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose by the
same margin to $1,266.30 an ounce.
The dollar turned 0.1 percent weaker against a basket
of currencies after the data. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
Silver rose 0.6 percent to $19.26 an ounce.
Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore
by Susan Thomas and Susan Fenton)