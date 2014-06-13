SINGAPORE, June 13 Palladium and sister metal
platinum regained some strength on Friday after falling sharply
in the previous session, as South African producers struck a
deal with the union to end a crippling five-month strike.
Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum
and Lonmin said they had reached "in principle
undertakings" with the leaders of the longest strike in the
history of South African mining.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Palladium rose $5 an ounce to $827.00 by 0015 GMT.
It plunged about 4 percent to a three-week low of $814.70 an
ounce on Thursday, just a day after it rallied to a 13-1/2 year
high on signs of a deadlock in wage talks.
* Palladium, used in jewellery and auto catalysts, was on
track for its first weekly fall in five.
* Platimum added $13.50 an ounce to $1,448.00 an
ounce, having fallen nearly 3 percent on Thursday.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,272.70 an ounce.
* U.S. gold was at $1,272.90 an ounce, down $1.10.
* President Barack Obama on Thursday threatened U.S.
military strikes in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who
have surged out of the north to menace Baghdad and want to
establish their own state in Iraq and Syria.
MARKET NEWS
* Crude oil prices hit a nine-month high on Thursday on
supply concerns and equities sold off as violence threatened
stability in Iraq.
* The dollar slipped for a second straight session against a
basket of currencies on Thursday after U.S. retail sales and
weekly jobless claims data showed weakness in the economy and
curbed speculation of a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output May
0530 China Retail sales May
0530 China Urban investment May
0900 Euro zone Employment Q1
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade April
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index June
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1272.70 -0.16 -0.01 5.62
Spot Silver 19.50 0.01 +0.05 0.46
Spot Platinum 1448.00 13.50 +0.94 5.89
Spot Palladium 827.00 5.00 +0.61 15.99
COMEX GOLD AUG4 1272.90 -1.10 -0.09 5.92 1268
COMEX SILVER JUL4 19.54 0.00 +0.00 0.85 425
Euro/Dollar 1.3551
Dollar/Yen 101.78
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)