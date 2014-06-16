SINGAPORE, June 16 Gold hit its highest in
nearly three weeks on Monday, as turmoil in Iraq supported the
metal's safe-haven appeal, while platinum group metals gained
ahead of the outcome of wage talks to end a five-month long
strike in South African mines.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,278.21 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after hitting $1,278.74 earlier in the session - the
highest since late May.
* Sunni insurgents seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen city in
northwestern Iraq on Sunday after heavy fighting, solidifying
their grip on the north after a lightning offensive that
threatens to dismember Iraq.
* Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset at times of
geopolitical uncertainties.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options in the week to June 10, their
first increase in five weeks, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
* Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
gained about 1 percent each on Monday after logging sharp
declines last week on easing supply worries.
* The leader of South Africa's AMCU union said on Friday a
wage deal with the top three platinum producers was imminent,
signalling a possible end to a crippling five-month strike that
has disrupted global output of the metal.
MARKET NEWS
* Escalating violence in Iraq drove crude oil prices to
nine-month highs on Friday while damping the appetite for risk,
even as bullish news from the U.S. tech sector lifted shares on
Wall Street and helped buoy stocks in global equity markets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Inflation final May
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing index June
1315 U.S. Industrial output May
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index June
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1278.21 1.71 0.13
Spot silver 19.72 0.06 0.31
Spot platinum 1439.3 15 1.05
Spot palladium 819.75 10.75 1.33
Comex gold 1278.7 4.6 0.36
Comex silver 19.74 0.085 0.43
Euro 1.3536
DXY 80.609
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
