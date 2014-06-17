* S.Africa platinum producers, union agree 'in principle'
wage offer
* Gold falls after hitting 3-week high in previous session
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins later in the day
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, June 17 Gold fell on Tuesday as
geopolitical concerns eased and investors assessed U.S. data
before a Federal Reserve meeting, while platinum traded flat as
details of a wage pact for South African mines remained
outstanding.
Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum,
Lonmin and union AMCU have agreed on a wage deal to end
a five-month strike, but the timeframe and additional benefits
are unresolved, a spokesman for Impala Platinum said.
Spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,432.30 an
ounce by 1411 GMT. The metal gained just 4.6 percent throughout
the strike, reflecting an abundance of above-ground stocks,
analysts said.
"After the announcement of the union last Thursday that the
deal was imminent, there was an immediate market reaction ... so
I expect that when the deal is concluded and sealed, then prices
wouldn't really move much," Quantitative Commodity Research
director Peter Fertig said.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,267.35 an ounce,
retreating from a three-week high of $1,284.85 hit on Monday,
when turmoil in Iraq and Ukraine supported its safe-haven appeal
relative to higher-risk assets such as equities.
"When gold is driven by geopolitical news, there's a
tendency that this has to keep getting worse for gold to
improve," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said. "If news
stabilises, gold tends to fall back."
Militants have routed Baghdad's army and seized the north of
the country in the past week, threatening to dismember Iraq and
unleash all-out sectarian warfare with no regard for national
borders.
U.S. and Iranian officials discussed the crisis in Iraq on
the sidelines of separate negotiations about the Iranian nuclear
programme in Vienna.
"Market participants no longer appear to rate the
geopolitical risks quite as highly as before, meaning that gold
is in less demand as a safe haven," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Presumably it has been financial investors above all who
have taken advantage of the latest increase in the gold price to
grab profits while they can."
Gold investors were also monitoring U.S. data ahead of the
Fed meeting, which is seen as bearish for the metal due to
prospects for a slightly hawkish outcome, Macquarie's Turner
said.
The Fed's two-day policy meeting begins later in the day,
with a statement expected on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is
expected to press on with its $10 billion-a-month reductions in
stimulus but markets are on the watch for any signals on when
the Fed might begin raising interest rates.
Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. housing starts and building
permits fell more than expected in May, while consumer prices
recorded their biggest increase in more than a year last month
as costs for a range of goods and services rose.
Sentiment towards gold was bearish as holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped
4.20 tonnes to a near five-year low of 782.88 tonnes on Monday,
posting its biggest outflow since mid-April.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $19.65 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.3
percent at $812.10 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson)