SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold was trading in a tight
range on Wednesday as a firmer dollar and outflows from bullion
funds sapped demand, with many investors waiting for the Federal
Reserve to conclude its two-day policy meeting before placing
big bets on the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,270.94 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. The
metal hit a three-week high of $1,284.85 on Monday due to
violence in Iraq, but prices have since fallen back.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
782.62 tonnes on Tuesday - a second straight day of declines.
* The fund, considered a proxy for investor sentiment,
posted its biggest outflow since mid April on Monday.
* The Fed is widely expected to chop another $10 billion
from its monthly bond purchases at a meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday. Markets will be watching closely for any commentary
on when the U.S. central bank would begin to rise interest rates
and its outlook for the economy.
* In the physical markets, gold premiums in India - the
world's second biggest gold buyer - fell to their lowest in four
months as the central bank allowed private companies to import
gold even as demand was soft.
* Platinum and palladium edged higher as South
Africa's platinum producers and union AMCU agreed on a broad
wage offer to end a protracted strike. Details such as the time
frame and additional benefits are still outstanding, a producer
said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held onto modest gains early on Wednesday,
having risen broadly after U.S. consumer prices recorded their
largest increase in more than a year in May.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China House prices May
1230 U.S. Current account Q1
1800 Federal Reserve announces outcome of policy meeting
1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1270.94 -0.25 -0.02
Spot silver 19.71 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1432.9 0.4 0.03
Spot palladium 814.68 1.38 0.17
Comex gold 1271.4 -0.6 -0.05
Comex silver 19.735 0.003 0.02
Euro 1.3547
DXY 80.6
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)