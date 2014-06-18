* Dollar gains after strong U.S. inflation data
* SPDR sees more outflow; physical demand soft
* Coming up: Fed announces outcome of policy meeting at 1800
GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold edged lower on Wednesday
as a firmer dollar and outflows from bullion funds sapped
demand, with many investors waiting on the sidelines for the
U.S. Federal Reserve to conclude its policy meeting before
placing big bets on the metal.
Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,268.00 an ounce
by 0623 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. The
metal hit a three-week high of $1,284.85 on Monday due to
violence in Iraq, but prices have since fallen back.
The Fed is widely expected to chop another $10 billion from
its monthly bond purchases at its two-day policy meet that
concludes on Wednesday.
Markets will be watching closely for any commentary on when
the U.S. central bank would begin to raise interest rates and
its outlook for the economy, especially given that recent data
has been strong.
"We remain cautious about gold going into the Fed meeting on
Wednesday as hints of rate rises could trigger more dollar
strengthening and prove to be an overall drag on the precious
metals group," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone.
"Geopolitical headlines still have the capability to spark
prices higher, but for the moment, we think Fed uncertainties
will dominate," Meir said.
The U.S. dollar climbed in tandem with rising Treasury
yields on Wednesday as a surprisingly high reading for U.S.
inflation threatened to give a hawkish tilt to the Fed's policy
outlook later in the session.
Investor sentiment in bullion is bearish as reflected in
flows in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. Holdings in the fund fell 0.26 tonnes to
782.62 tonnes on Tuesday - a second straight day of declines.
The fund, considered a proxy for investor sentiment, posted
its biggest outflow since mid-April on Monday.
Physical markets in Asia have also not been able to boost
prices.
In top buyer China, gold prices were trading either at a
discount of about $1 an ounce or on par with the global
benchmark, in a sign that buying interest is weak.
Gold premiums in India - the world's second-biggest gold
buyer - fell to their lowest in four months as wedding demand
cooled off.
Platinum and palladium edged higher as South
Africa's platinum producers and union AMCU agreed on a broad
wage offer to end a protracted strike. Details such as the time
frame and additional benefits are still outstanding, a producer
said on Tuesday.
PRICES AT 0623 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1268 -3.19 -0.25
Spot silver 19.68 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1438.1 5.6 0.39
Spot palladium 815.2 1.9 0.23
Comex gold 1268.4 -3.6 -0.28
Comex silver 19.69 -0.042 -0.21
Euro 1.3544
DXY 80.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)