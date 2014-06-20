(Corrects headline, first paragraph to best week in three
months, not two)
SINGAPORE, June 20 Gold eased on Friday after
posting its biggest one-day rise in nine months but the
safe-haven metal was still trading near April highs and was on
track to post its best week in three months, boosted by
technical buying and geopolitical tensions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,314.30 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after jumping 3.3 percent in the previous session,
when it hit mid-April highs of $1,321.70. The metal has gained
about 3 percent for the week.
* Gold posted its biggest jump since September on Thursday,
as technical buying picked up on tensions in Iraq and supported
by the Federal Reserve's lack of commitment to raise interest
rates.
* Silver was little changed after jumping 4 percent
in the previous session, while platinum group metals also eased
after sharp overnight gains.
* Deutsche Bank is conducting its own
investigation into trading around the setting of London's daily
gold price benchmark, in addition to one being carried out by
Germany's financial watchdog, sources close to the matter said.
* Any alliance between Barrick Gold Corp and
China's sole state-owned gold mining company is likely to
involve a smaller, non-core Barrick mine or project and not any
of the Canadian miner's main assets, a China National Gold Group
official said on Thursday.
* Private sector gold demand in China, which last year
surpassed India to become the world's biggest consumer of the
yellow metal, will be flat to slightly lower this year, a China
Gold Association official said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed under pressure early on Friday, but
managed to reverse some of its losses in a quieter session
overnight after upbeat U.S. data helped temper the fallout from
the Fed's surprisingly dovish policy outlook. {USD/]
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices May
0800 Euro zone Current account April
0800 Italy Industrial orders April
PRICES AT 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1314.3 -5.4 -0.41
Spot silver 20.68 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1462.4 -4.55 -0.31
Spot palladium 832.5 -1.2 -0.14
Comex gold 1314.7 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 20.715 0.067 0.32
Euro 1.3609
DXY 80.306
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)