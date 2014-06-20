(Adds second byline, dateline, updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 20 Gold fell on Friday as
a record high in the S&P equities index and a higher dollar
prompted bullion investors to take profits, a day after the
metal's biggest rise in nine months on fresh bullish bets and
short covering.
Silver rose, ignoring gold's weakness, lifted by technical
buying after a break above its 200-day average and as stronger
copper prices lifted the grey metal's industrial appeal, traders
said.
The yellow metal still posted its biggest weekly gain in
three months due to a violent military insurgence in Iraq and a
softer dollar after the Federal Reserve's comments.
Prior to Friday's drop, bullion had gained 5 percent between
Tuesday and Thursday as the Federal Reserve's lack of commitment
to raise interest rates and continued tensions in the Middle
East unleashed a wave of short covering.
"At this point, gold appears overdone," UBS strategist Edel
Tully said. "Strategic buyers are remaining on the sidelines;
this is a move that is currently dominated by short-term
traders."
Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,314.45 an ounce
by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), after jumping 3.3 percent in the
previous session. The metal was about 3 percent higher for the
week.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up $2.50 at $1,316.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
COMEX gold open interest, a liquidity gauge measuring the
total number of long and short outstanding positions, climbed
1.5 percent to about 387,000 lots, suggested a combination of
new buying and short covering, traders said.
Silver climbed 0.6 percent to $20.83 an ounce.
Turnover of U.S. silver futures was more than double their
30-day average.
Silver's break above $20 on Thursday continued to draw
interest from momentum investors, traders said.
Among platinum group metals, platinum fell 1.1
percent to $1,451.25 an ounce, after rising almost 2 percent in
the previous session. Palladium dropped 1.8 percent to
$819 an ounce.
Investors continued to monitor a five-month mining strike in
major producer South Africa that looked set to drag on.
South African platinum union AMCU has made "unaffordable"
new demands beyond a deal struck with producers last week,
mining firms said on Wednesday, dashing hopes of an end to the
country's longest and costliest mining strike.
3:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1316.60 2.50 0.2 1307.10 1322.50 149,873
US Silver SEP 20.994 0.302 1.5 20.630 21.025 19,576
US Plat JUL 1457.30 -17.20 -1.2 1452.10 1474.50 12,619
US Pall SEP 822.20 -16.40 -2.0 818.95 838.50 4,093
Gold 1314.45 -5.25 -0.4 1306.70 1321.90
Silver 20.830 0.130 0.6 20.600 20.960
Platinum 1451.25 -15.70 -1.1 1452.50 1470.50
Palladium 819.00 -14.70 -1.8 820.00 836.40
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 154,478 146,513 163,909 13.37 -0.64
US Silver 104,381 50,326 55,396 21.85 3.43
US Platinum 17,267 14,857 12,348 17.79 0.45
US Palladium 4,248 9,217 5,889 20.83 0.15
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, Pravin Char and Diane Craft)