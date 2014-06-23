SINGAPORE, June 23 Gold was trading steady near
its highest in two months on Monday as escalating violence in
Iraq and geopolitical tensions supported the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,313.36 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,321.90 hit
on Friday.
* Iran's supreme leader accused the United States on Sunday
of trying to retake control of Iraq by exploiting sectarian
rivalries, as Sunni insurgents drove towards Baghdad from new
strongholds along the Syrian border.
* Gold is considered an investment-hedge, and is sought
after especially during times of geopolitical and financial
uncertainty.
* The metal was also supported by fighting in Ukraine
between Ukrainian and pro-Moscow separatist forces, further
straining a unilateral ceasefire declared by Ukraine as Russian
President Vladimir Putin pressed Kiev to talk to the rebels.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
bets in gold futures and options in the week to June 17 as
bullion prices climbed, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
* Russia's gold reserves rose to 34.7 million troy ounces in
May from 34.4 million troy ounces in April, the central bank
said on its website on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street equities rose on Friday for a sixth straight
session and hit new highs, boosted by money managers convinced
that U.S. policymakers will keep a lid on interest rates through
2016.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI June
0700 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
1230 U.S. National activity index May
1300 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1313.36 -0.96 -0.07
Spot silver 20.79 -0.06 -0.29
Spot platinum 1448.25 -5.5 -0.38
Spot palladium 817.75 0.55 0.07
Comex gold 1314.3 -2.3 -0.17
Comex silver 20.84 -0.109 -0.52
Euro 1.3588
DXY 80.384
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
