* Iraq crisis buoys appetite for bullion
* Gold option expiration on Weds keeps prices in check
* Platinum eases as S.Africa wage deal finalized
* Coming up: US existing home sales Tuesday
(Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 23 Gold rose on Monday on
weaker U.S. equity markets and geopolitical tensions over
increasing violence in Iraq, while platinum eased as South
African miners' union declared an official end to a five-month
strike.
The yellow metal extended last week's 3 percent gain as
Iran's supreme leader accused the United States on Sunday of
trying to retake control of Iraq by exploiting sectarian
rivalries, as Sunni insurgents drove toward Baghdad from new
strongholds along the Syrian border.
Rising safe-haven bids were reflected in a recent drop in
the open interest of gold call options, suggesting short
covering in the bullion options market continued.
The expiration of COMEX gold and silver July options on
Wednesday are also likely to keep metal prices in check, traders
said.
"Precious metals are broadly under-owned, but there has to
be a real interest among investors to continue the rally," said
COMEX gold options trader Jonathan Jossen.
Investors tend to seek refuge in safe havens like gold in
times of geopolitical or financial troubles.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,315.60 an ounce by
3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT). The metal hovered near its two-month high
of $1,321.90 after posting its biggest weekly gain in three
months last week.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up $1.80 at $1,318.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
U.S. stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors found few
reasons to keep buying following a six-day rally in the S&P 500,
though homebuilders rallied on strong sales data.
PLATINUM DOWN SLIGHTLY
Platinum eased after South Africa's AMCU union declared a
five-month platinum strike "officially over" as thousands of
miners roared their approval when leader Joseph Mathunjwa asked
if they wanted to end the longest work stoppage in the country's
history.
Traders said the news has been fully factored into the
prices of platinum and palladium, which tumbled earlier in June
when news of a preliminary wage settlement agreement was
reached.
Platinum dropped 50 cents to $1,453.25 an ounce,
while palladium rose 0.4 percent to $820.25 an ounce.
Silver inched down 1 cent at $20.86 an ounce after
jumping 6.3 percent last week, its biggest gain since February.
3:00 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1318.40 1.80 0.1 1310.40 1319.20 97,146
US Silver SEP 20.964 -0.030 -0.1 20.780 20.990 21,631
US Plat JUL 1456.60 -0.70 0.0 1441.20 1459.40 16,442
US Pall SEP 822.65 0.45 0.1 810.50 823.50 4,563
Gold 1315.60 1.28 0.1 1310.10 1318.30
Silver 20.860 0.010 0.0 20.760 20.930
Platinum 1453.25 -0.50 0.0 1441.60 1454.50
Palladium 820.25 3.05 0.4 812.15 821.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 112,390 150,201 164,073 13.38 -0.02
US Silver 75,641 55,713 56,006 19.81 -2.04
US Platinum 24,581 15,324 12,382 15.31 -2.48
US Palladium 4,705 8,865 5,881 20.83 0.15
