SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited developments in violence-wracked Iraq before making big safe-haven purchases, while platinum extended losses to a third day as strikes in top producer South Africa came to an end. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,314.30 an ounce by 0029 GMT. * Gold has been boosted recently by escalating violence in Iraq, where Sunni tribes have joined a militant takeover of northern Iraq. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday promised "intense and sustained" U.S. support for Iraq, but said the divided country would only survive if its leaders took urgent steps to bring it together. * Investor sentiment towards gold, often seen as an investment-hedge, has improved with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, notching a 2.4 tonne increase in holdings to 785.02 tonnes on Monday. * Among other precious metals, platinum fell for a third straight day as worries over tighter supply eased with South African mineworkers expected to return to work this week. * South Africa's AMCU union declared a five-month platinum strike "officially over" on Monday as thousands of miners roared their approval when leader Joseph Mathunjwa asked if they wanted to end the longest work stoppage in the country's history. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar-bloc currencies held onto gains early on Tuesday, having outperformed their G3 peers on optimism about Chinese growth and as the market prepared for Japan to deliver its latest instalment of long-term economic policies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate June 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index April 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index April 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence June 1400 U.S. New home sales May 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index June PRICES AT 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1314.3 -3.49 -0.26 Spot silver 20.79 -0.04 -0.19 Spot platinum 1447.2 -3.8 -0.26 Spot palladium 818.5 -0.8 -0.1 Comex gold 1315.4 -3 -0.23 Comex silver 20.845 -0.071 -0.34 Euro 1.36 DXY 80.276 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)