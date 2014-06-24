SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold slipped on Tuesday as
investors awaited developments in violence-wracked Iraq before
making big safe-haven purchases, while platinum extended losses
to a third day as strikes in top producer South Africa came to
an end.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,314.30 an ounce
by 0029 GMT.
* Gold has been boosted recently by escalating violence in
Iraq, where Sunni tribes have joined a militant takeover of
northern Iraq. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday promised
"intense and sustained" U.S. support for Iraq, but said the
divided country would only survive if its leaders took urgent
steps to bring it together.
* Investor sentiment towards gold, often seen as an
investment-hedge, has improved with SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, notching a 2.4
tonne increase in holdings to 785.02 tonnes on Monday.
* Among other precious metals, platinum fell for a
third straight day as worries over tighter supply eased with
South African mineworkers expected to return to work this week.
* South Africa's AMCU union declared a five-month platinum
strike "officially over" on Monday as thousands of miners roared
their approval when leader Joseph Mathunjwa asked if they wanted
to end the longest work stoppage in the country's history.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar-bloc currencies held onto gains early on
Tuesday, having outperformed their G3 peers on optimism about
Chinese growth and as the market prepared for Japan to deliver
its latest instalment of long-term economic policies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate June
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index April
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index April
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence June
1400 U.S. New home sales May
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index June
PRICES AT 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1314.3 -3.49 -0.26
Spot silver 20.79 -0.04 -0.19
Spot platinum 1447.2 -3.8 -0.26
Spot palladium 818.5 -0.8 -0.1
Comex gold 1315.4 -3 -0.23
Comex silver 20.845 -0.071 -0.34
Euro 1.36
DXY 80.276
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)