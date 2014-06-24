* Gold investors eyeing Iraq developments
* Five-month long platinum strike in South Africa comes to
an end
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 24 Gold eased on Tuesday as
investors awaited developments in violence-wracked Iraq, while
platinum steadied after two days of losses as strikes in top
producer South Africa came to an end.
South Africa's AMCU union declared a five-month platinum
strike "officially over" on Monday, bringing to an end the
longest work stoppage in the country's history. Miners are
expected to return to work this week.
Platinum and palladium had risen in recent months as
investors expected the strikes to squeeze supplies.
"An end to the mining strike may keep pressure on the
platinum group metals (PGMs) in the near-term as investors may
choose to take profits given the recent price run-up," HSBC
analysts said in a note.
"While this may be negative for the PGMs in the short-term,
we remain bullish in the medium to longer-term from a
fundamental perspective due to supply and demand tightness."
Platinum eased 0.5 percent early in Tuesday's
session, before settling to trade up at $1,454.85 an ounce by
0620 GMT. Palladium also rose after early losses.
Meanwhile, spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,315.10
an ounce after gaining slightly overnight.
Gold has been boosted recently by escalating violence in
Iraq, where Sunni tribes have joined a militant takeover of
northern Iraq.
Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday promised "intense
and sustained" U.S. support for Iraq, but said the divided
country would only survive if its leaders took urgent steps to
bring it together.
Investor sentiment towards gold, often seen as an
investment-hedge, has improved with SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, notching a 2.4
tonne increase in holdings to 785.02 tonnes on Monday.
However, physical demand is still weak in major markets
China and India as consumers expect prices to fall.
PRICES AT 0620 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1315.1 -2.69 -0.2
Spot silver 20.85 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1454.85 3.85 0.27
Spot palladium 822.9 3.6 0.44
Comex gold 1316.2 -2.2 -0.17
Comex silver 20.87 -0.046 -0.22
Euro 1.3599
DXY 80.286
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Richard Pullin)