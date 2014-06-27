SINGAPORE, June 27 Gold was little changed early
in Asian trading on Friday but looked likely to fall as concerns
grew over weak physical demand and discovery of $15 billion of
loans tied to falsified gold deals in top consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,316.54 an ounce by 0029
GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session.
* Chinese gold processing firms have since 2012 used
falsified gold transactions to borrow 94.4 billion yuan ($15.2
billion) from banks, the country's chief auditor said.
* Most commodity-financing deals are legitimate, but
revelations of borrowing based on fake transactions in the gold
market by the national auditor, which comes on the heels of
alleged metals financing fraud at Qingdao Port, may prompt
authorities to launch another crackdown on commodity financing.
* Data also showed that China's gold imports from Hong Kong
dropped in May to the lowest level since January last year as a
weaker yuan curbed appetite.
* A federal court has revoked the environmental license for
a large gold mine planned by Belo Sun Mining Corp on
the Xingu River in the Amazon, ruling that the company had
failed to assess the impact on local indigenous communities.
* Comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that raising
interest rates by the end of the first quarter in 2015 will be
appropriate also pressured investor sentiment.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended slight lower on Thursday after a Federal
Reserve official said interest rates should rise by early 2015,
while the pound gained on talk that UK rates also will go up,
even as the Bank of England took only mild steps to tighten
lending.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices May
0645 France Consumer spending May
0645 France Detailed Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment June
1200 Germany Consumer prices June
PRICES AT 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1316.54 -1.06 -0.08
Spot silver 21.1 0.05 0.24
Spot platinum 1466.6 3.8 0.26
Spot palladium 833.5 1.1 0.13
Comex gold 1317.6 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 21.105 -0.003 -0.01
Euro 1.3611
DXY 80.196
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)