SINGAPORE, June 30 Gold was holding steady near
a two-month high on Monday and looked set to post its second
straight quarterly gain as geopolitical tensions boosted the
metal's safe-have appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,314.93 an ounce by 0027
GMT, not too far from a two-month high of $1,325.90 hit last
week.
* The metal has gained 2.4 percent for the second quarter of
the year, after rising nearly 7 percent in the previous quarter,
helped by violence in Ukraine and Iraq.
* Iraq's army sent tanks and armoured vehicles to try to
dislodge insurgents from the northern city of Tikrit on Sunday,
the second day of a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover
of large stretches of Iraq.
* Fighting flared between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian
separatists around the eastern flashpoint city of Slaviansk on
Sunday despite a truce extended until Monday night, a deadline
also set by EU leaders considering new sanctions against Russia.
* Hedge funds and money managers sharply increased their
bullish bets in gold futures and options to their highest since
March, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
on Friday.
* Other precious metals, silver, platinum and palladium were
all headed for their second straight quarterly gains.
* Anglo American Plc has put some of its platinum
mines in South Africa up for sale in a move by Chief Executive
Mark Cutifani to dispose of underperforming assets, Britain's
Sunday Times reported.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its
biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of
disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback.
