SINGAPORE, July 1 Gold was trading near its highest in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, as a softer dollar and escalating violence in Iraq increased the metal's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped slightly to $1,325.66 an ounce by 0020 GMT. It gained nearly 1 percent in the previous session, after hitting a peak of $1,329.10 - the metal's highest since mid April. * The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. * A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currency. * Gold was also supported by safe-haven bids from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Iraqi troops battled to dislodge an al Qaeda splinter group from the city of Tikrit on Monday after its leader was declared caliph of a new Islamic state in lands seized this month across a swath of Iraq and Syria. * The improving sentiment towards gold was reflected in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which saw its holdings rise 5.68 tonnes to 790.70 tonnes on Monday - the biggest inflow in a month. * In the physical markets, U.S. gold coin sales in June rose to their highest since January, although dealers expect lacklustre bullion prices to dampen investor interest in the second half of the year. * Platinum group metals were steady, following an end to a crippling five-month strike in South African mines last week. * South Africa's Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it was reviewing options for its Rustenburg operations, which were hit by the strike. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global stock markets posted a fourth straight quarter of gains on Monday, aided by the loose monetary policies of major central banks that have helped drive risk appetite, while concerns about the world's economic health have underpinned government debt. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI June 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final June 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI final June 0755 Germany Unemployment rate June 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final June 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final June 1400 U.S. Construction spending May 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI June 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index July PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1325.66 -1.53 -0.12 Spot silver 20.99 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1478.05 -2.6 -0.18 Spot palladium 840.78 0.68 0.08 Comex gold 1326.8 4.8 0.36 Comex silver 21.02 0.013 0.06 Euro 1.3692 DXY 79.799 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)