SINGAPORE, July 1 Gold was trading near its
highest in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, as a softer dollar and
escalating violence in Iraq increased the metal's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped slightly to $1,325.66 an ounce by
0020 GMT. It gained nearly 1 percent in the previous session,
after hitting a peak of $1,329.10 - the metal's highest since
mid April.
* The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long
decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the
strength of the U.S. economic recovery.
* A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currency.
* Gold was also supported by safe-haven bids from
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Iraqi troops battled
to dislodge an al Qaeda splinter group from the city of Tikrit
on Monday after its leader was declared caliph of a new Islamic
state in lands seized this month across a swath of Iraq and
Syria.
* The improving sentiment towards gold was reflected in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, which saw its holdings rise 5.68 tonnes to
790.70 tonnes on Monday - the biggest inflow in a month.
* In the physical markets, U.S. gold coin sales in June rose
to their highest since January, although dealers expect
lacklustre bullion prices to dampen investor interest in the
second half of the year.
* Platinum group metals were steady, following an end to a
crippling five-month strike in South African mines last week.
* South Africa's Anglo American Platinum said on
Monday it was reviewing options for its Rustenburg operations,
which were hit by the strike.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global stock markets posted a fourth straight quarter of
gains on Monday, aided by the loose monetary policies of major
central banks that have helped drive risk appetite, while
concerns about the world's economic health have underpinned
government debt.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI June
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final June
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI final June
0755 Germany Unemployment rate June
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final June
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate May
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final June
1400 U.S. Construction spending May
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI June
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index July
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1325.66 -1.53 -0.12
Spot silver 20.99 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1478.05 -2.6 -0.18
Spot palladium 840.78 0.68 0.08
Comex gold 1326.8 4.8 0.36
Comex silver 21.02 0.013 0.06
Euro 1.3692
DXY 79.799
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)