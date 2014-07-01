* New fund positioning at Q3 start helps platinum -analyst
* Gold turns lower after rallying to near 2-month high
* Biggest gold ETF sees largest inflow since early March
* Coming up: U.S. ADP private-sector job data Weds
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 1 Platinum rose to a
10-month high above $1,500 an ounce on Tuesday, boosted by new
positioning by funds at the start of the quarter and long-term
supply worries despite the end of South Africa's mining strike.
Gold reversed gains as investors took profits after strong
exchange-traded fund buying sent prices to a near two-month peak
earlier, a day after data showed U.S. gold coin sales rose to a
five-month high in June on heightened geopolitical tensions.
On Tuesday, members of South Africa's largest union NUMSA
said members could down tools in a wildcat strike at state-power
utility Eskom, while more than 220,000 South African
engineering and metal workers launched a strike.
"It is the uncertainty over possible restructuring, combined
with how quickly the industry can gear up production that will
influence prices over the summer," said James Steel, HSBC's
chief precious metals analyst.
Spot platinum hit its highest since September at
$1,511 an ounce and was up 1.5 percent at $1,503.50 an ounce by
2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT).
The NYMEX platinum contract for October delivery
settled up $32.10 at $1,515 an ounce.
Spot palladium was up 1.2 percent at $850.33 an
ounce.
Fears of further labor unrest continued to support platinum
group metal (PGM) prices. Last week, the world's biggest
platinum producers said they must restructure operations after
reaching a wage settlement with miners.
Also underpinning PGM prices are demand hopes after major
automakers reported better-than-expected U.S. sales in June.
Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC
Advisors, said new money flows on the first day of the third
quarter helped PGM prices.
Among other precious metals, spot gold inched up 51
cents to $1,327.70, having earlier hit a three-month high at
$1,332.10 an ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up $4.60 an ounce at $1,326.60.
The world's largest gold exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold
Shares reported a 5.7 tonne inflow on Monday, the biggest
one-day change it has reported in its holdings since March 10.
In the retail gold market, private-investor sentiment
towards the metal in June fell to its lowest level since
February 2010 following a sharp rally in gold prices earlier in
the month, said a survey by online precious metals market
BullionVault.
The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of
customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them,
dropped to 51.2 in June from 52.4 in May. A reading of 50
signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers.
Silver was up 0.5 percent at $21.07 an ounce.
2:54 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1326.60 4.60 0.3 1324.00 1334.90 110,333
US Silver SEP 21.117 0.061 0.3 21.050 21.275 42,599
US Plat OCT 1515.00 32.10 2.2 1483.60 1516.70 15,838
US Pall SEP 854.60 11.45 1.4 843.45 855.80 4,214
Gold 1327.70 0.51 0.0 1324.00 1332.10
Silver 21.070 0.100 0.5 21.030 21.210
Platinum 1503.50 22.85 1.5 1481.80 1511.00
Palladium 850.33 10.23 1.2 844.45 853.65
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 116,202 125,074 164,654 13.73 -0.05
US Silver 45,659 69,445 54,508 19.41 0.89
US Platinum 15,938 17,408 12,164 14.69 0.65
US Palladium 4,244 5,261 5,854 20.04 0.43
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore.
Editing by William Hardy, Keiron Henderson, Andre Grenon and
Cynthia Osterman)