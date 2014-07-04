SINGAPORE, July 4 Gold was steady on Friday
after sharp overnight losses, but the metal was at risk of
further declines as strong U.S. jobs data and record highs on
Wall Street dented bullion's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,319.65 an ounce at 0034
GMT. The metal fell more than 1 percent to a one-week low of
$1,309.64 in the previous session, before recovering slightly to
close down 0.6 percent.
* U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate
closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was
growing briskly heading into the second half of the year.
* Safe-haven gold fell as the dollar and stocks rose on the
strong data.
* With a small increase, gold still looked set to post its
fifth straight weekly gain as geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East and Ukraine supported prices.
* A plan by India's central bank to swap old gold in its
vaults for purer metal abroad that it could pledge or sell would
have the added benefits of reducing gold imports and easing
pressure on the balance of payments.
* Chinese gold imports could fall by up to 400 tonnes this
year as the government tightens controls on gold financing deals
and domestic demand softens, a leading precious metals
consultant said on Thursday.
* Russia's largest gold producer, Polyus Gold, has
launched a price protection programme, which includes gold
forward contracts, to boost the certainty in its cash flow and
operating margins.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar firmed on Friday, catching a
lift from U.S. stocks' surge to record highs after the jobs
data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany industrial orders May
U.S. markets shut for Independence Day holiday
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1319.65 0.16 0.01
Spot silver 21.11 0.02 0.09
Spot platinum 1493.4 -0.6 -0.04
Spot palladium 856.9 2 0.23
Comex gold 1320.5 -0.1 -0.01
Comex silver 21.195 0.058 0.27
Euro 1.3607
DXY 80.21
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)