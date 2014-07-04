* Gold little changed after 0.6 pct fall overnight
* Volumes thin on US holiday; decline to resume next week -
trader
* Palladium trading near highest since 2001
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 4 Gold was mostly unchanged on
Friday, holding on to its losses from the previous session, and
could see a further drop in prices as strong U.S. jobs data and
record highs on Wall Street dent the precious metal's safe-haven
appeal.
U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate
closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence of brisk economic
growth heading into the second half of the year.
The data stoked fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
hike interest rates earlier than expected, curbing gold's appeal
as a hedge against inflation, traders said.
"Liquidity is again thin today because of the U.S. holiday.
But when we see bigger volumes from Monday, gold will resume its
decline as long positions are unwound," a precious metals trader
in Tokyo said. U.S. markets are shut on Friday for the
Independence Day holiday.
Spot gold was flat at $1,321.10 an ounce at 0654 GMT.
It fell more than 1 percent to a one-week low of $1,309.64 on
Thursday, before recovering slightly to close down 0.6 percent.
Strength in the dollar after the promising jobs data also
dragged down gold by making the greenback-priced metal more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Asian shares were close to a three-year peak, after Wall
Street scaled fresh record highs on Thursday. The dollar index
was near a 1-week high.
Gold may retrace to $1,298 as it has pierced below a support
at $1,316, a Reuters technicals analyst said.
But gold still looked set to post its fifth straight weekly
gain, although a small one, as geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East and Ukraine supported prices.
Among other precious metals, palladium was trading
near its highest since 2001. The metal climbed for a ninth
straight day on Thursday, hitting a 13-year high of $864.45.
Palladium, which along with platinum is used for
autocatalysts, was boosted by data earlier in the week that U.S.
auto sales hit an eight-year high in June.
The strong demand from the auto industry amid worries about
from major producer South Africa, which until recently faced a
five-month long strike, was pushing up prices, traders said.
PRICES AT 0654 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1321.1 1.61 0.12
Spot silver 21.14 0.05 0.24
Spot platinum 1498.4 4.4 0.29
Spot palladium 858.08 3.18 0.37
Comex gold 1322.4 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 21.235 0.098 0.46
Euro 1.36
DXY 80.218
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)