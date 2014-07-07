SINGAPORE, July 7 Gold edged lower on Monday as
its safe-haven appeal was dulled by global equities that were
trading close to record highs on strong economic data, while
speculation over an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest
rates also weighed on bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,317.94 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after posting its fifth straight weekly gain on
Friday.
* Gold has been under pressure since data on Thursday showed
U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate
closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence of brisk economic
growth.
* A bullish U.S. jobs report prompted several economists to
toy with the idea of bringing forward their forecasts for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike, although most held firm,
preferring to wait for more data.
* Speculators raised net long positions in gold by 22,573
contracts to 136,929 in the week to July 1, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Silver
long positions rose by 11,940 contracts to 36,697.
* Gold producers will return to net hedging for the first
time since 2011 this year, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters
said.
* Among other precious metals, palladium continued to
trade near a 13-year high on strong demand from the auto
industry where the metal is used in catalytic converters in
vehicle engines.
* Palladium was boosted by last week's data that U.S. auto
sales hit an eight-year high in June, and continued supply
worries from major producer South Africa.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* World stocks were enjoying the view at an all-time high on
Friday, lifted by a week of strong U.S. economic data and
promises from the European Central Bank that cheap money will be
sloshing around for years.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output May
0830 Euro zone Sentix index July
1400 U.S. Employment trends June
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1317.94 -2.11 -0.16
Spot silver 21.05 -0.08 -0.38
Spot platinum 1497.75 8.75 0.59
Spot palladium 861.97 2.77 0.32
Comex gold 1319.3 -1.3 -0.1
Comex silver 21.14 0.003 0.01
Euro 1.3585
DXY 80.315
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)