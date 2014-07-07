* Strong US data stokes speculation about interest rate hike * Asian shares near 3-year high, hurts gold's appeal * Coming up: U.S. Employment trends June at 1400 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 7 Gold edged down for a second session in three on Monday as firm equity markets dented the precious metal's safe-haven appeal, while speculation over an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates after strong jobs data also dragged on prices. Gold has been under pressure since data on Thursday showed U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence of brisk economic growth. Asian stock markets held near three-year highs on Monday on optimism about the U.S. economy, while global equities hit record highs on Friday. "The U.S. economy is in good shape and that is sending funds towards equities," said a precious metals trader in Sydney. "There aren't much bids for gold right now. With physical demand also sluggish, there is a good chance that prices will go lower," the trader added. Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,312.40 an ounce by 0631 GMT, after five consecutive weekly gains. Silver fell 1 percent. A bullish U.S. jobs report prompted several economists to toy with the idea of bringing forward their forecasts for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, although most held firm, preferring to wait for more data. A rate hike would dent gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Prices are expected to retest a support at $1,311, with a good chance of breaking below this and falling to $1,297, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. But geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine should continue to underpin bullion and curb losses. Speculators raised net long positions in gold by 22,573 contracts to 136,929 in the week to July 1, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Among other precious metals, palladium held near a 13-year high on strong demand from the auto industry where the metal is used in catalytic converters in vehicle engines. Palladium was boosted by last week's data that U.S. auto sales hit an eight-year high in June, and continued supply worries from major producer South Africa. PRICES AT 0631 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1312.4 -7.65 -0.58 Spot silver 20.91 -0.22 -1.04 Spot platinum 1492.1 3.1 0.21 Spot palladium 860.7 1.5 0.17 Comex gold 1313.8 -6.8 -0.51 Comex silver 20.965 -0.172 -0.81 Euro 1.3578 DXY 80.337 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anupama Dwivedi)