* Strong US data stokes speculation about interest rate hike
* Asian shares near 3-year high, hurts gold's appeal
* Coming up: U.S. Employment trends June at 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 7 Gold edged down for a second
session in three on Monday as firm equity markets dented the
precious metal's safe-haven appeal, while speculation over an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates after strong
jobs data also dragged on prices.
Gold has been under pressure since data on Thursday showed
U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate
closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence of brisk economic
growth.
Asian stock markets held near three-year highs on Monday on
optimism about the U.S. economy, while global equities hit
record highs on Friday.
"The U.S. economy is in good shape and that is sending funds
towards equities," said a precious metals trader in Sydney.
"There aren't much bids for gold right now. With physical
demand also sluggish, there is a good chance that prices will go
lower," the trader added.
Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,312.40 an ounce
by 0631 GMT, after five consecutive weekly gains. Silver fell 1
percent.
A bullish U.S. jobs report prompted several economists to
toy with the idea of bringing forward their forecasts for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike, although most held firm,
preferring to wait for more data. A rate hike would dent gold's
appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Prices are expected to retest a support at $1,311, with a
good chance of breaking below this and falling to $1,297,
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.
But geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine should
continue to underpin bullion and curb losses.
Speculators raised net long positions in gold by 22,573
contracts to 136,929 in the week to July 1, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
Among other precious metals, palladium held near a
13-year high on strong demand from the auto industry where the
metal is used in catalytic converters in vehicle engines.
Palladium was boosted by last week's data that U.S. auto
sales hit an eight-year high in June, and continued supply
worries from major producer South Africa.
PRICES AT 0631 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1312.4 -7.65 -0.58
Spot silver 20.91 -0.22 -1.04
Spot platinum 1492.1 3.1 0.21
Spot palladium 860.7 1.5 0.17
Comex gold 1313.8 -6.8 -0.51
Comex silver 20.965 -0.172 -0.81
Euro 1.3578
DXY 80.337
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anupama Dwivedi)