* Physical demand in Asia still weak
* SPDR sees inflow of 1.8 tonnes
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold ticked lower on Tuesday
as investors continued to fret over the possibility of an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates, while
palladium was trading near a 13-year high on supply worries.
A strong U.S. jobs report last week spurred speculation the
Federal Reserve could increase rates soon on the back of a solid
economic recovery. A hike would encourage investors to withdraw
money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
Spot gold had fallen nearly 0.1 percent to $1,319.00
an ounce by 0637 GMT after closing flat in the previous session.
"Expectations of an early rate hike by the Fed are
continuing to weigh on investors," said ANZ analyst Victor
Thianpiriya.
"The market has seen several changes from forecasters come
through over the past week, with expectations of a rise in U.S.
interest rates now sitting at mid-2015 rather than early 2016."
The market is now eyeing the release of minutes from the
Fed's June policy meeting to gauge the central bank's view on
interest rates and economic strength.
Some traders said a lack of support from physical markets
could also weigh on prices.
Physical demand in top gold consumer Asia has been weak as
the metal is holding above $1,300. Many are waiting for a drop
in prices before making any purchases.
Meanwhile, gold is still seeing some safe-haven demand from
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
798.19 tonnes on Monday.
SUPPLY FEARS BOOST PGMS
Platinum group metals (PGMs) continued to benefit from
concerns over the supply situation in South Africa, which
recently witnessed a five-month long strike at top producers.
The strike ended late last month but other smaller strikes
have since broken out, burnishing supply fears.
Impala Platinum said on Monday that wildcat
strikers at its Marula mine had indicated they would return to
work on Tuesday and press their demands through "formal
channels", but tensions remained high.
Palladium was trading near a 13-year peak of $868.50
hit on Monday. The metal, used in catalytic converters, was
aided by last week's data showing U.S. auto sales at an
eight-year high in June.
PRICES AT 0637 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1319 -0.89 -0.07
Spot silver 21 -0.04 -0.19
Spot platinum 1492 1 0.07
Spot palladium 864.25 -1.53 -0.18
Comex gold 1319.9 2.9 0.22
Comex silver 21.075 0.061 0.29
Euro 1.3594
DXY 80.273
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)