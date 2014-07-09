SINGAPORE, July 9 Palladium climbed for a 13th
straight session on Wednesday to trade near its highest since
2001 on concerns over supply constraints in major producer South
Africa, amid strong demand for the metal from the auto industry.
Gold was steady just below $1,320 an ounce as markets
awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
to gauge the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy and
interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Palladium rose 0.4 percent to $871.05 an ounce by
0039 GMT. It hit a 13-year high of $873.75 on Tuesday.
* A five-month long strike in the South Africa, the second
biggest producer of palladium, ended last month but markets
continue to believe supply will be affected. The metal is mainly
used in autocatalysts in automobile manufacturing.
* The metal also got a boost from data last week that showed
that U.S. auto sales hit an eight-year high in June.
* Meanwhile, spot gold was little changed at
$1,318.85 an ounce.
* A strong U.S. jobs report stoked fears of an
earlier-than-expected rate hike in the world's largest economy.
Investors will be watching minutes of the Fed policy meeting
expected later today for clues on the timing of a rate hike.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09 tonnes to
800.28 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Dubai's Gold and Commodities Exchange could launch a spot
silver contract after its first spot gold contract is offered
this quarter, the company said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Tuesday
as investors stepped back ahead of second-quarter earnings
reports and after successive record highs last week for several
major stock indices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China PPI y/y June
0130 China CPI y/y June
1100 US MBA Mortgage House Index
1800 The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from
June 17-18 meeting
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1318.85 0.25 0.02
Spot silver 21.01 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1495.2 8.3 0.56
Spot palladium 871.05 3.85 0.44
Comex gold 1319.8 3.3 0.25
Comex silver 21.08 0.067 0.32
Euro 1.3616
DXY 80.147
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)