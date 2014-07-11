SINGAPORE, July 11 Gold retained sharp overnight
gains to trade near a 16-week high on Friday and was poised to
post its sixth weekly rise in a row, as troubles at a Portuguese
bank hammered equities and stoked safe-haven demand for bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,336.36 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after closing up 0.7 percent on Thursday,
when it rose to a peak of $1,345 - the metal's highest since
March 19.
* Gold has gained over 1 percent this week. The sixth weekly
gain is gold's longest winning streak since Feb-March when it
had a similar run.
* European and U.S. stock markets fell, and bond yields of
Europe's southern nations rose on Thursday as investor fears
over financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies
behind Banco Espirito Santo spilled across markets and
borders.
* Meanwhile, India surprised bullion markets by keeping the
import duty on gold and silver unchanged at 10 percent in its
fiscal budget, a move likely to limit overseas purchases by the
second-biggest bullion consumer and further encourage smuggling.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 tonnes to
800.05 tonnes on Thursday.
* Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
were both headed for their fourth straight weekly gain,
while silver was on track for a sixth weekly gain
tracking gold.
MARKET NEWS
* Stocks slumped worldwide on Thursday and investors flocked
to safe-haven assets such as government bonds, Japanese yen and
gold on fears problems at Portugal's biggest listed bank could
herald a wider slump for riskier assets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index June
0645 France Current account May
1800 U.S. Federal budget June
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1336.36 1.46 0.11
Spot silver 21.42 0.03 0.14
Spot platinum 1507.99 -0.51 -0.03
Spot palladium 868.75 -0.45 -0.05
Comex gold 1337.6 -1.6 -0.12
Comex silver 21.495 -0.013 -0.06
Euro 1.3595
DXY 80.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
