SINGAPORE, July 11 Gold retained sharp overnight gains to trade near a 16-week high on Friday and was poised to post its sixth weekly rise in a row, as troubles at a Portuguese bank hammered equities and stoked safe-haven demand for bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,336.36 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after closing up 0.7 percent on Thursday, when it rose to a peak of $1,345 - the metal's highest since March 19. * Gold has gained over 1 percent this week. The sixth weekly gain is gold's longest winning streak since Feb-March when it had a similar run. * European and U.S. stock markets fell, and bond yields of Europe's southern nations rose on Thursday as investor fears over financial troubles at the family-owned holding companies behind Banco Espirito Santo spilled across markets and borders. * Meanwhile, India surprised bullion markets by keeping the import duty on gold and silver unchanged at 10 percent in its fiscal budget, a move likely to limit overseas purchases by the second-biggest bullion consumer and further encourage smuggling. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Thursday. * Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium were both headed for their fourth straight weekly gain, while silver was on track for a sixth weekly gain tracking gold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Stocks slumped worldwide on Thursday and investors flocked to safe-haven assets such as government bonds, Japanese yen and gold on fears problems at Portugal's biggest listed bank could herald a wider slump for riskier assets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index June 0645 France Current account May 1800 U.S. Federal budget June PRICES AT 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1336.36 1.46 0.11 Spot silver 21.42 0.03 0.14 Spot platinum 1507.99 -0.51 -0.03 Spot palladium 868.75 -0.45 -0.05 Comex gold 1337.6 -1.6 -0.12 Comex silver 21.495 -0.013 -0.06 Euro 1.3595 DXY 80.16 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)