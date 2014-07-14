* Gold posts biggest one-day drop since early December * Stocks climb as fears over euro zone banks ease * No 1 platinum producer says H1 earnings may drop 96 pct * Coming up: U.S. import-export prices, retail sales Tuesday (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, July 14 Gold slid 2.4 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since early December, as fading fears over Portugal's banking sector and a gain in U.S. equities prompted investors to take profits after bullion's rally to 3-1/2 month highs last week. Bullion prices were hit by waves of heavy selling when prices fell below key support at $1,330 and $1,310 an ounce in U.S. gold futures, triggering massive stop-loss orders, traders said. Gold rallied to near $1,350 an ounce last Thursday after questions about the health of Portugal's top-listed bank sparked worry that a new euro zone banking crisis might be in the offing. "Some of the fears about those headlines have diminished, and that has given investors who had been riding on gold's momentum an excuse to take profits," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at Sica Wealth, which manages about $1 billion in client assets. Spot gold was down 2.4 percent at $1,305.50 an ounce by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT), on track for its biggest one-day loss since Dec. 2. Earlier, gold fell to $1,302.90, the lowest level since June 19. U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled down $30.70 an ounce at $1,306.70. The pace of trading was frantic, with volume about 60 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday after the country's biggest bank took steps aimed at reassuring investors of its stability, calming peripheral debt markets after their first episode of contagion this year. "Anytime when there is unease in financial markets, people come back to gold. In the near term, however, investors are more willing to take profits after safe-haven rallies," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at brokerage Newedge. Also weighing on gold was S&P's rally sparked by the latest flurry of merger activity and earnings from Citigroup, putting the U.S. equities benchmark on track to climb for a second straight session. Among other precious metals, silver was down 2.5 percent at $20.85 an ounce. Spot platinum fell 1.5 percent to $1,484.75 an ounce, while spot palladium edged down 0.3 percent to $867.25 an ounce. Platinum investors digested news that Anglo American Platinum, the world's biggest platinum producer, said on Monday its first-half earnings would fall by as much as 96 percent after a five-month strike crippled its operations. 2:06 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1306.70 -30.70 -2.3 1302.20 1340.90 193,499 US Silver SEP 20.914 -0.547 -2.5 20.900 21.530 50,634 US Plat OCT 1493.00 -20.80 -1.4 1492.00 1516.30 11,888 US Pall SEP 872.00 -3.30 -0.4 867.15 874.85 4,030 Gold 1305.50 -32.34 -2.4 1303.40 1339.40 Silver 20.850 -0.540 -2.5 20.870 21.440 Platinum 1484.75 -22.05 -1.5 1490.30 1510.75 Palladium 867.25 -2.45 -0.3 868.00 872.85 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 222,916 139,533 165,659 13.71 0.53 US Silver 54,962 70,064 54,671 18.66 -0.70 US Platinum 12,003 16,400 12,232 15.9 -1.00 US Palladium 4,091 5,360 5,840 19.68 0.07 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird, Jason Neely, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)