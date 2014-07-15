* Gold little changed after 2 pct drop overnight
* Chinese prices at discount; physical demand fails to pick
up
* Focus on Fed Chair Yellen's testimony at 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 15 Gold was trading near its
lowest level in almost four weeks on Tuesday, struggling to get
past sharp overnight losses triggered by profit-taking and
stronger global equities that dented the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
Spot gold had ticked up slightly to $1,308.90 an
ounce by 0637 GMT, after sliding more than 2 percent on Monday -
its biggest daily drop since December. Gold touched a low of
$1,302.90 in the previous session, its weakest since June 19.
Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Citigroup's earnings and
a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S.
healthcare industry lifted global share prices.
Gold had climbed to a near four-month high of $1,345 last
week as financial troubles at Portugal's top bank rekindled
fears of another euro zone banking crisis, but those fears have
now faded.
"There is more downside risk now, especially if prices fall
below $1,305," said a precious metal trader in Singapore.
"What is worrying is that even with the $30 price drop,
there seems to be no real increase in physical buying. That
could also add pressure to prices."
Domestic prices in top buyer China fell to a discount to the
global benchmark on Tuesday, from being on par in the previous
session, in a sign of weak physical buying.
Demand in other parts of Asia was also subdued, dealers
said.
Bullion investors were eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's testimony in a U.S. Senate committee later on Tuesday
for signs of when the U.S. central bank would begin increasing
interest rates.
They were also watching developments in the Middle East and
Ukraine for any escalation in violence that would create fresh
safe-haven demand for gold.
Israel approved an Egyptian-proposed deal that would halt
the week-old Gaza shelling war on Tuesday but the Palestinian
territory's dominant Hamas Islamists responded suspiciously,
saying they had not been consulted by Cairo.
Ukraine said on Monday that Moscow was once more building up
its troops on the joint border and accused Russian army officers
of fighting alongside separatists in the east of the country.
Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust - the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund - said its holdings rose 8.68
tonnes to 808.73 tonnes on Monday.
PRICES AT 0637 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1308.9 2.06 0.16
Spot silver 20.88 0 0
Spot platinum 1491.25 4.1 0.28
Spot palladium 870.85 2.9 0.33
Comex gold 1309.9 3.2 0.24
Comex silver 20.96 0.046 0.22
Euro 1.3604
DXY 80.241
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)