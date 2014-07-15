(Adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline, updates market
activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 Gold fell below $1,300
an ounce to a four-week low on Tuesday, as the dollar rose and
bullion investors focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary
policy report which showed the central bank is set to end its
bond-buying stimulus by October.
The metal initially rose after Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a
Senate committee that the U.S. economic recovery remains
incomplete, with a still-ailing job market and stagnant wages
justifying loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future.
In an accompanying report, the Fed said its balance sheet
would top out at $4.5 trillion when its bond-buying program ends
in October - a timeline consistent with what Fed policymakers
had said previously.
"Yellen defending the current policy was expected but
ultimately rates will be hiked and investors won't have reason
to hold gold," said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,298.90 an ounce
by 11:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), having earlier dropped to
$1,291.70, the lowest since June 19.
The metal's losses accelerated at 11 a.m. when prices
slipped below the $1,300 mark for the first time in nearly a
month, and as the dollar index started to rally.
Gold appears to have found technical support and rebounded
off its 50-day moving average near $1,292 an ounce.
Bullion extended Monday's 2.3 percent loss, its biggest
daily drop since December, as fading fears over Portugal's
banking sector prompted investors to take profits, triggering
stop-loss orders.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery slipped $7.90
to $1,298.80 an ounce, with trading volume set to finish sharply
above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
The metal had posted three consecutive weeks of gains,
reaching a near four-month high of $1,345 on July 10 on
increased buying after banking troubles in the euro zone
periphery drove investors towards assets perceived as safer.
Among other precious metals, platinum slipped by 0.3
percent to $1,483.10 an ounce, while palladium was down
by 0.2 percent to $866.15 an ounce and silver fell 0.3 percent
to $20.81 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)