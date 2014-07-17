SINGAPORE, July 17 Gold was steady near a four-week low on Thursday, trading just below $1,300 an ounce, as stronger equities and data dimmed its safe-haven appeal, while investors weighed the possibility of a sooner-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,299.70 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session, snapping a two-day decline. The metal fell to a four-week low of $1,291.70 earlier in the week. * Gold has been under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank could raise rates earlier or faster if hiring and wages take off in an unexpected way. * Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. * Strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data on Wednesday also stoked fears that a strong economic recovery could prompt the Fed to act soon. * In a sign of waning investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.7 tonnes to 806.03 tonnes on Wednesday. * In other industry news, London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the company operating the century-old global price benchmark known as the "fix", said it is seeking a third party to take over administration of the process, possibly signalling a move to an electronic platform. * U.S. precious metals dealer Anthem Vault Inc said it has launched the first digital currency backed by physical gold, with an aim to increase the use of bullion as an accepted form of electronic money. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Stock markets around the world rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending at record levels as strong China growth data and potential big deals in the United States boosted investor sentiment. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Housing starts June 1230 U.S. Building permits June 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index July PRICES AT 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1299.7 0.83 0.06 Spot silver 20.71 0.04 0.19 Spot platinum 1482.99 5.09 0.34 Spot palladium 872.22 1.42 0.16 Comex gold 1301 1.2 0.09 Comex silver 20.815 0.04 0.19 Euro 1.3528 DXY 80.518 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)