* Gold inches up but still near four-week low
* SPDR fund sees outflow; physical demand sluggish
* Coming up: U.S. Housing starts, weekly jobless claims at
1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 17 Gold ticked higher on
Thursday to trade above $1,300 an ounce as buyers emerged after
a recent sharp drop in prices, but it was still near a four-week
low as investors weighed the possibility of a
sooner-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates.
Gold has been under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank could raise
rates earlier or faster if hiring and wages take off in an
unexpected way.
Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money
from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
Strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data on Wednesday also
stoked fears that a strong economic recovery could prompt the
Fed to act soon.
"There is some bargain-hunting at these levels after the big
drop earlier this week but the sentiment is still predominantly
bearish," said one Singapore-based precious metals trader.
Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,305.15 an
ounce by 0644 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent in the previous
session, snapping its biggest two-day decline since December.
The metal fell to a four-week low of $1,291.70 earlier in the
week.
Gold was also boosted as Asian equities dipped on Thursday,
giving up earlier modest gains as Chinese shares fell, while the
euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid speculation the
U.S. Federal Reserve was tilting towards tighter monetary
policy.
In a sign of waning investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 2.7 tonnes to 806.03 tonnes on Wednesday.
Physical demand in Asian markets failed to pick up in any
meaningful way despite the price drop, in what dealers said was
another pressure point.
In other industry news, London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the
company operating the century-old global price benchmark known
as the "fix", said it was seeking a third party to take over
administration of the process, possibly signalling a move to an
electronic platform.
PRICES AT 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1305.15 6.28 0.48
Spot silver 20.83 0.16 0.77
Spot platinum 1491.2 13.3 0.9
Spot palladium 878.5 7.7 0.88
Comex gold 1305.9 6.1 0.47
Comex silver 20.9 0.125 0.6
Euro 1.3523
DXY 80.528
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)