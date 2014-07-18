* Gold jumped 1.5 pct overnight after airliner downed
* Dollar up 0.1 pct vs basket of currencies
* Palladium trades near 2001 highs on Russia sanctions
By Clara Denina
LONDON, July 18 Gold dropped around 1 percent on
Friday, leaving it set for its first down week in seven, on
prospects for higher U.S. interest rates and as investors took
profits after a 1.5 percent jump on the downing of a passenger
plane in eastern Ukraine.
Gold, seen as a hedge against risk in times of geopolitical
and financial uncertainty, posted its biggest daily gain in a
month on Thursday, as some investors sought protection against
any drop in equities after the loss of the Malaysian airliner.
"In general what we have seen it's a little bit of buying
around geopolitical events, which has been supporting prices but
is often short-lived," Credit Suisse analyst Karim Cherif said.
"But overall, investors are not worried about substantial
risks of currency weakness or higher inflation and that is
ultimately keeping gold in tight ranges for long periods of
time."
Spot gold slipped 0.9 percent to $1,306.30 an ounce
by 1430 GMT, undermined by a stronger dollar and concerns that
the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates sooner than
expected.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.7
percent at $1,307.40 an ounce.
"We may still see gold remaining above $1,300 today but the
strong selling seen at the start of the week indicates there is
some pressure from market participants to liquidate the metal
and push prices lower," Quantitative Commodity Research director
Peter Fertig said.
European shares extended Thursday's losses, while U.S.
stocks opened slightly higher and the dollar rose 0.1 percent
against a basket of currencies after declining in the previous
session, despite a fall in U.S. consumer sentiment in early
July.
U.S. DATA
The market will continue to focus on U.S. economic data
after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the U.S. central
bank could raise rates earlier or faster if hiring and wages
take off in an unexpected way.
Higher interest rates would encourage investors to switch to
assets that, unlike gold, pay interest.
"Gold is facing two significant obstacle blocks," UBS said
in a note. "Firstly, backers are likely to be hesitant to add
fresh length given gold's painful and costly retreat earlier
this week."
Secondly, safe-haven driven rallies this year have been
short-lived, it added. "Both the Ukraine and Iraqi crises have
encouraged gold buying this year, but the impact has been
inconsistent and moderate."
As a gauge of investor sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, fell 2.69 tonnes to 803.34 tonnes on Thursday.
Palladium fell 0.4 percent to $877.50 an ounce but
remained near its highest since 2001, after the United States
imposed its toughest sanctions yet on Russia, the biggest
producer of the metal, over the violence in Ukraine.
Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,488.00 an
ounce and silver fell 1.2 percent to $20.77 an ounce, having
gained almost 2 percent on Thursday.
