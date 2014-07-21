SINGAPORE, July 21 Gold steadied above the $1,300 an ounce support level on Monday, aided by anticipation of increased geopolitical risks as the United States began demanding answers from Russia after a Malaysian plane was downed in eastern Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,308.70 an ounce by 0053 GMT. * U.S. gold for August delivery was also steady at $1,309.90 an ounce. * U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror deepened over the fate of the victims' remains. * Spot gold jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday when news of the downed Malaysian plane that killed 298 people on board first came to light. But investors quickly banked profits the following day, causing bullion to fall 2 percent on week, its first weekly drop in seven. * Anger is mounting over the plane incident. Australia's prime minister expressed deep concern that Russian-backed rebels remained in control of the crash site, saying the site looked more like a "garden clean-up" than a forensic investigation. * Anglo American Plc will unveil on Monday its plan to dispose of its oldest South African platinum mines, a move that would reduce the global miner's staff count by a fifth of its total workforce, the Sunday Times reported. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 percent to 805.14 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets on gold futures and options this week for the first time in six weeks as prices tumbled as fears faded over the health of the banking sector in euro zone peripheral economies. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stock markets inched up as investors set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this week. * The dollar got off to a steady start as some calm returned to markets following an initial bout of risk aversion stemming from a flare up in geopolitical tensions. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices June 0800 Italy Industrial orders May 1230 U.S. National activity index June PRICES AT 0053 GMT Precious metals prices 0053 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot Gold 1308.70 -1.70 -0.13 Spot Silver 20.82 -0.01 -0.05 Spot Platinum 1483.65 1.85 +0.12 Spot Palladium 878.33 1.93 +0.22 COMEX GOLD AUG4 1309.90 0.50 +0.04 COMEX SILVER SEP4 0.21 0.00 +0.09 Euro/Dollar 1.3528 Dollar/Yen 101.30 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)