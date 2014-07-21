* Ukraine, Gaza fuel geopolitical tensions

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 21 Gold rose above $1,300 an ounce on Monday as U.S. equities slipped and political tensions simmered after the shooting down of a passenger plane in eastern Ukraine last week and incessant fighting in Gaza.

Bullion rebounded after last week's two-percent drop, as investors took profits after Thursday's strong rally when a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine was shot down and Israel launched a massive ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas militants.

"It's Gaza, Israel, Iraq, Ukraine ... everything that has a sort of potential flashpoints that could resurface to be keeping gold above the $1,300 mark," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,312.50 an ounce by 1:51 p.m. (1751 GMT).

U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $4.50 at $1,313.90 an ounce, with trading volume about 35 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

On Monday, reports that Ukrainian forces were moving into the eastern city of Donetsk near the crash site added to concerns that the conflict may escalate further.

Other traders, however, suggested the jet disaster could help to bring about a diplomatic solution to the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

On Monday, the expected handover of the black boxes, and reports by international investigators of improved access to the wreckage of the airliner, weakened a new case for broader sanctions against Russia laid out by Western leaders struggling to agree a united response.

In the Middle East, Hamas's armed wing said on Sunday it had captured an Israeli soldier as fighting in Gaza led to the highest losses in a military offensive that has lasted nearly two weeks, with 100 Palestinians and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers killed.

Gold was supported as U.S. stocks fell, following the sharpest moves in the equity indexes in the past three months during the two previous sessions.

In a measure of investor sentiment, holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.8 tonnes to 805.14 tonnes on Friday.

In other precious metals, platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,483.10 an ounce.

The world's biggest producer, Anglo American Platinum , said Monday it plans to sell its Union mine, Rustenburg operations and a South African joint venture in a widely expected move after a five-month strike.

Palladium eased 0.3 percent to $873.94 an ounce after initially rising on possible supply worries out of top producer Russia.

Silver rose 0.4 percent to $20.92 an ounce.

1:51 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1313.90 4.50 0.3 1307.90 1319.00 76,576 US Silver SEP 21.012 0.126 0.6 20.860 21.165 20,236 US Plat OCT 1493.40 3.50 0.2 1488.10 1501.80 4,156 US Pall SEP 877.15 -4.35 -0.5 876.65 886.50 2,785 Gold 1312.50 2.10 0.2 1307.50 1318.20 Silver 20.920 0.090 0.4 20.830 21.090 Platinum 1483.10 1.30 0.1 1486.00 1495.00 Palladium 873.94 -2.46 -0.3 877.50 884.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 95,157 155,152 166,641 14.11 -0.02 US Silver 22,071 64,941 54,856 18.63 -1.32 US Platinum 4,209 14,602 12,293 14.33 -0.10 US Palladium 3,128 4,547 5,824 18.47 0.27 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman, David Evans and Nick Zieminski)