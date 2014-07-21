* Ukraine, Gaza fuel geopolitical tensions
* Amplats to sell Rustenburg operations in S.Africa
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings up again
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 21 Gold rose above $1,300
an ounce on Monday as U.S. equities slipped and political
tensions simmered after the shooting down of a passenger plane
in eastern Ukraine last week and incessant fighting in Gaza.
Bullion rebounded after last week's two-percent drop, as
investors took profits after Thursday's strong rally when a
Malaysian airliner over Ukraine was shot down and Israel
launched a massive ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
militants.
"It's Gaza, Israel, Iraq, Ukraine ... everything that has a
sort of potential flashpoints that could resurface to be keeping
gold above the $1,300 mark," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar
said.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,312.50 an ounce by
1:51 p.m. (1751 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
up $4.50 at $1,313.90 an ounce, with trading volume about 35
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
On Monday, reports that Ukrainian forces were moving into
the eastern city of Donetsk near the crash site added to
concerns that the conflict may escalate further.
Other traders, however, suggested the jet disaster could
help to bring about a diplomatic solution to the worst crisis
between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
On Monday, the expected handover of the black boxes, and
reports by international investigators of improved access to the
wreckage of the airliner, weakened a new case for broader
sanctions against Russia laid out by Western leaders struggling
to agree a united response.
In the Middle East, Hamas's armed wing said on Sunday it had
captured an Israeli soldier as fighting in Gaza led to the
highest losses in a military offensive that has lasted nearly
two weeks, with 100 Palestinians and more than a dozen Israeli
soldiers killed.
Gold was supported as U.S. stocks fell, following the
sharpest moves in the equity indexes in the past three months
during the two previous sessions.
In a measure of investor sentiment, holdings of the SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 1.8 tonnes to 805.14 tonnes on
Friday.
In other precious metals, platinum was up 0.1 percent
at $1,483.10 an ounce.
The world's biggest producer, Anglo American Platinum
, said Monday it plans to sell its Union mine,
Rustenburg operations and a South African joint venture in a
widely expected move after a five-month strike.
Palladium eased 0.3 percent to $873.94 an ounce after
initially rising on possible supply worries out of top producer
Russia.
Silver rose 0.4 percent to $20.92 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio
Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman, David
Evans and Nick Zieminski)