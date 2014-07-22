* Tensions over Ukraine, Gaza strip support gold
* Physical demand in Asia sluggish
* Coming up: data on U.S. CPI, existing home sales
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 22 Gold eased on Tuesday as
Asian shares gained strength but the metal continued to stay
above $1,300 an ounce as escalating tensions over conflicts in
Ukraine and the Gaza strip burnished the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
Spot gold slipped 0.35 percent to $1,307 an ounce by
0554 GMT. It had gained as much as 0.6 percent in intraday
trading on Monday, but failed to hold the gains and closed flat.
Asian stocks touched a three-year peak on Tuesday, despite
lingering concerns about crises in Ukraine and Gaza, while the
yen eased against the dollar and the euro.
"Uncertainty in Eastern Europe and the Middle East should
provide support for the metal," Swiss precious metals trader MKS
Group said in a note. "Immediate support (is) at $1,310 and a
solid break through $1,325-26 (is) required for a continued move
higher."
The United States, alarmed by escalating civilian bloodshed
in an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, took a direct role in
efforts to secure a ceasefire on Monday, as the Palestinian
death toll jumped to more than 500.
Despite growing calls for a halt to two weeks of fighting,
violence raged on. Israel pounded the coastal strip, killing 28
members of a family in one strike, 11 people in an attack on a
high-rise building and four in the shelling of a hospital,
medics said.
In Ukraine, tensions continued to run high even as the
remains of some of the nearly 300 victims of the Malaysian
Airline plane downed over Ukraine were making their way to the
Netherlands on Tuesday.
Western governments have threatened Russia with stiffer
penalties for what they say is its backing of pro-Russian
militia who, their evidence suggests, shot the plane down.
Some traders said sluggish physical demand could keep in
check any rally in gold or even result in some near term losses.
Physical demand across Asia has been subdued in the last few
months, as buyers take a pause after avid purchases earlier on
due to a drop in prices.
On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, local gold prices
were on par with London rates on Tuesday,
indicating muted buying interest in the top consumer of gold,
China.
Investors sold some positions in bullion after the metal
snapped a six-week winning streak last week. SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 1.8 tonnes to 803.34 tonnes on Monday.
Markets are also eyeing upcoming data from the United States
to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the
Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
PRICES AT 0554 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1307 -4.59 -0.35
Spot silver 20.82 -0.07 -0.34
Spot platinum 1479.1 -2.5 -0.17
Spot palladium 865.5 -8.5 -0.97
Comex gold 1307.5 -6.4 -0.49
Comex silver 20.895 -0.117 -0.56
Euro 1.3523
DXY 80.571
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
