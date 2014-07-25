SINGAPORE, July 25 Gold held near a five-week
low on Friday and was headed for a second straight week of
losses, as strong global economic data and higher equities
offset the metal's appeal as a safe-haven.
Gold's decline despite simmering tensions in the Middle East
and Ukraine does not bode well for prices in the near term,
especially at a time when physical demand in Asia is sluggish.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,292.37 an ounce
by 0014 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent on Thursday. The
metal hit $1,287.46 in the previous session - its lowest since
June 19 - before recovering slightly.
* Gold has lost 1.4 percent of its value this week. Silver,
platinum and palladium were also headed for weekly losses.
* Bullion came under pressure after data on Thursday showed
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 8-1/2 years last
week, suggesting the labour market recovery was gaining
traction.
* China's factory activity expanded at its fastest in 18
months in July, boosting global equities.
* The metal had managed to stay above $1,300 an ounce for
most of this week as violence continued over the Gaza strip, and
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine remained high.
* But sentiment has been hit after strong data, with SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, seeing an outflow of 3.6 tonnes on
Thursday.
* China's net overseas purchases of gold through key conduit
Hong Kong fell to a 17-month low in June as a weaker yuan curbed
demand from the world's biggest bullion consumer and as direct
imports through the mainland flourished.
MARKET NEWS
* Global stock markets inched higher while U.S. debt prices
fell on Thursday following unexpectedly low U.S. weekly jobless
claims and stronger-than-expected U.S. earnings.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods Jun
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
0800 Eurozone Money-M3 annual growth
PRICES AT 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1292.37 -0.63 -0.05
Spot silver 20.31 0 0
Spot platinum 1467.3 4.8 0.33
Spot palladium 868.75 1.85 0.21
Comex gold 1293 2.2 0.17
Comex silver 20.37 -0.045 -0.22
Euro 1.3466
DXY 80.851
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)