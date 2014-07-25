* Gold holds overnight losses to trade near 5-week low
* Strong U.S. jobs data, China PMI dent safe-haven demand
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 25 Gold retained sharp overnight
losses to trade near a five-week low on Friday and was headed
for a second straight week of losses, as strong global economic
data offset the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Gold's decline despite simmering tensions in the Middle East
and Ukraine does not bode well for prices in the near term,
especially at a time when physical demand in Asia is sluggish.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,291.60 an ounce
by 0634 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent on Thursday. The
metal hit $1,287.46 in the previous session - its lowest since
June 19 - before recovering slightly.
Gold has lost 1.4 percent of its value this week. Silver,
platinum and palladium were also headed for weekly losses.
"The next key level to watch is the 200-day moving average
near $1,286," said one trader in Sydney. "If we break that, gold
is likely to see more losses."
Bullion came under pressure after data on Thursday showed
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 8-1/2 years last
week, suggesting the labour market recovery was gaining
traction.
In China, factory activity expanded at its fastest in 18
months in July, boosting global equities.
"Positive economic data put a dampener on the gold market,
as risk assets caught a bid and safe-haven buying dried up," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
Gold had managed to stay above $1,300 an ounce for most of
this week as violence continued over the Gaza strip, and
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine remained high.
But sentiment has been hit after strong data, with SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, seeing an outflow of 3.6 tonnes on Thursday - the biggest
one-day drop in more than a month.
In the physical market, buying picked up slightly in the
previous session as prices dipped below $1,300, but demand was
still much weaker than what was seen last year.
Data on Thursday showed that China's net overseas gold
purchases through key conduit Hong Kong fell to a 17-month low
in June as a weaker yuan curbed demand from the world's biggest
bullion consumer and as direct imports via the mainland
flourished.
PRICES AT 0634 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1291.6 -1.4 -0.11
Spot silver 20.4 0.09 0.44
Spot platinum 1466.5 4 0.27
Spot palladium 870.07 3.17 0.37
Comex gold 1292.8 2 0.15
Comex silver 20.49 0.075 0.37
Euro 1.3474
DXY 80.807
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
