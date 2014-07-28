SINGAPORE, July 28 Gold slipped slightly on
Monday due to a stronger dollar but held above $1,300 an ounce
as its safe-haven appeal was burnished by heightened tensions
between the West and Russia, and violence in the Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,305.45 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, largely holding the previous session's 1.1 percent
gain. The metal logged its second consecutive weekly drop on
Friday on strong U.S. economic data.
* Fighting subsided in Gaza on Sunday after Hamas Islamist
militants said they backed a 24-hour humanitarian truce but
there was no sign of any comprehensive deal to end fighting with
Israel.
* Fierce clashes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian
rebels continued on Sunday as Europe and the United States
prepared economic sanctions on Russia over the conflict.
* In a measure of investor sentiment, hedge funds and money
managers boosted their bullish bets on gold futures and options
as the yellow metal's price rose last week, while slashing
net-long positions in silver , the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Friday.
* Russia and Turkey lifted their gold holdings in June as
both countries increased their bullion reserves for a third
consecutive month, data from the International Monetary Fund
showed on Friday.
* Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of
Nova Scotia and HSBC have been accused of
manipulating prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a
lawsuit filed on Friday.
* The company operating the gold price 'fix' has appointed a
supervisory committee to oversee the century-old system of
benchmarking gold prices ahead of the implementation of stricter
regulations, its website showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Some disappointing U.S. earnings and weak German economic
data pressured world stock markets on Friday.
* The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid
gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 U.S. Markit Comp flash PMI
0200 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI
0200 U.S. pending homes index
PRICES AT 0011 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1305.45 -2.34 -0.18
Spot silver 20.66 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1472.5 2.6 0.18
Spot palladium 876.25 0.85 0.1
Comex gold 1306.2 2.9 0.22
Comex silver 20.76 0.124 0.6
Euro 1.3429
DXY 81.028
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)