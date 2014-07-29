SINGAPORE, July 29 Gold was little changed above
$1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East and Ukraine, with investors waiting for cues
from U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting this
week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,304.11 an ounce by 0023
GMT, after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S.
gold was up $1 at $1,304.30.
* Gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, has benefited from
tensions between the West and Russia. U.S. and European leaders
agreed on Monday to impose wider sanctions on Russia's
financial, defence and energy sectors.
* The new sanctions are aimed at increasing the pressure on
Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Malaysian airliner was
shot down over territory held by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday
of a protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes of a swift end to
the three-week conflict as Palestinian fighters launched an
audacious cross-border raid.
* The Federal Reserve will make a statement on Wednesday at
the end of its two-day policy meeting, with markets watching for
clues as to when the U.S. central bank will begin increasing
interest rates.
* Key economic data, including U.S. non-farm payrolls and
gross domestic product figures, also comes out this week.
MARKET NEWS
* World stock markets were little changed on Monday while
the U.S. dollar traded mostly flat against a basket of major
currencies ahead of key U.S. economic reports and events this
week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices June
1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July
1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July
Fed's two-day policy meeting begins
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1304.11 0.12 0.01
Spot silver 20.54 -0.04 -0.19
Spot platinum 1482.25 2.55 0.17
Spot palladium 877.75 -2.05 -0.23
Comex gold 1304.3 1 0.08
Comex silver 20.625 0.058 0.28
Euro 1.3439
DXY 80.994
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
