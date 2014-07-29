* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 29 Gold was little changed just
above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by geopolitical
tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, with investors also
focusing on U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting
this week.
The Fed kicks off its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with
markets watching for clues as to when the U.S. central bank will
begin increasing interest rates. The Fed will make a statement
on Wednesday at the end of the meeting.
"Gold is going to be range-bound until the Fed meeting and
economic data later this week," said Mark To, head of research
at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
"Until then, we can see gold holding near $1,300 as that
seems to be a strong support level due to the geopolitical
tensions."
Spot gold was flat at $1,303.70 an ounce at 0619 GMT,
after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold
was up almost $1 at $1,303.90.
Important economic data out this week includes U.S. non-farm
payrolls and U.S. gross domestic product.
Indications of a strong economic recovery could prompt the
Fed to raise rates sooner than expected. Higher rates would
encourage investors to withdraw money from non-interest-bearing
assets such as gold.
Bullion, seen as a safe-haven asset, has benefited from
tensions between the West and Russia. U.S. and European leaders
agreed on Monday to impose wider sanctions on Russia's
financial, defence and energy sectors.
The new sanctions are aimed at increasing the pressure on
Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Malaysian airliner was
shot down over territory held by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday
of a protracted war in Gaza, dashing any hopes of a swift end to
the three-week conflict.
In the physical markets, demand was subdued as buyers were
waiting on the sidelines for a possible drop in prices.
Premiums in top buyer China were steady at about $2-$3 an
ounce.
PRICES AT 0619 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1303.7 -0.29 -0.02
Spot silver 20.51 -0.07 -0.34
Spot platinum 1477.2 -2.5 -0.17
Spot palladium 876.25 -3.55 -0.4
Comex gold 1303.9 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 20.58 0.013 0.06
Euro 1.3432
DXY 81.058
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Alan Raybould)