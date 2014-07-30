SINGAPORE, July 30 Gold was trading in a tight
range below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors nervously
awaited the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting to gauge the
U.S. central bank's view on the economy and monetary policy.
The metal was also pressured by the U.S. dollar, which
hovered at a six-month high on expectations of strong economic
data and a hawkish tone from the Fed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,299.29 an ounce by 0024
GMT, after slipping 0.5 percent and breaking below the key
$1,300 level in the previous session.
* The Fed will make a statement later today at the end of
its two-day policy meeting, with markets watching for clues on
when the U.S. central bank will begin increasing interest rates.
* Recent strong economic data has prompted many to believe
that the Fed may raise rates sooner than expected. Higher rates
would encourage investors to withdraw money from
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
* Investors were also reluctant to take big positions ahead
of major U.S. economic data this week, including GDP on
Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.
* While the focus will be on the Fed statement, markets are
also eyeing developments on the geopolitical front for any
worsening of tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
* The European Union and the United States on Tuesday
announced further sanctions against Russia, in the strongest
international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
* Israel knocked out Gaza's only power plant and pounded
dozens of other high-profile targets on Tuesday, while Egyptian
mediators prepared a revised proposal for halting its war with
Islamist guerrillas in the enclave.
* The operator of the gold price 'fix' said on Tuesday the
process to find a new administrator for the century-old
benchmarking system will last one month from late August, and
will be working by the end of 2014.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed
higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide berth.
World equity markets fell on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence July
0900 Euro zone Business climate July
1200 Germany Consumer inflation July
1215 U.S. ADP national employment July
1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q2
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1299.29 1.19 0.09
Spot silver 20.56 0.04 0.19
Spot platinum 1478.49 5.99 0.41
Spot palladium 880.9 5.7 0.65
Comex gold 1299 0.7 0.05
Comex silver 20.61 0.027 0.13
Euro 1.341
DXY 81.205
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)