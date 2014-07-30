* Gold trades in tight $3 range in Asia
* U.S. dollar index at 6-month peak
* Coming up: U.S. GDP data, Fed statement after 2-day
meeting
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 30 Gold was trading in a tight
range below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors nervously
awaited the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting to gauge the
U.S. central bank's view on the economy and monetary policy.
The metal was pressured by the U.S. dollar, which held near
a six-month high against a basket of major currencies on
expectations of a hawkish tone from the Fed.
Investors were reluctant to take big positions ahead of
major U.S. economic data this week, including GDP on Wednesday
and non-farm payrolls on Friday.
"Prices look a little vulnerable near term," HSBC analysts
said in a note. "With trading volume light more recently, the
market is likely to be more data driven than usual."
Spot gold was flat at $1,299 an ounce by 0619 GMT,
after slipping 0.5 percent and breaking below the key $1,300
level in the previous session.
The HSBC analysts saw little to support prices should the
upcoming economic data give further confirmation that a recovery
is underway. Gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, benefits from
uncertainties around economic growth.
"In the event of a drop in gold prices we do not believe
there will be significant near-term buyers at hand as the summer
holidays seem to have reduced market activity," they said.
The Fed will make a statement later on Wednesday at the end
of its two-day policy meeting. Recent strong economic data has
prompted many to believe the U.S. central bank may raise rates
sooner than expected. Higher rates would encourage investors to
withdraw money from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
While the focus will be on the Fed statement, markets are
also eyeing developments on the geopolitical front for any
worsening of tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
The European Union and the United States on Tuesday
announced further sanctions against Russia, in the strongest
international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
Israel knocked out Gaza's only power plant and pounded
dozens of other high-profile targets on Tuesday, while Egyptian
mediators prepared a revised proposal for halting its war with
Islamist guerrillas in the enclave.
PRICES AT 0619 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1299 0.9 0.07
Spot silver 20.55 0.03 0.15
Spot platinum 1474.8 2.3 0.16
Spot palladium 877.2 2 0.23
Comex gold 1298.7 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 20.625 0.042 0.2
Euro 1.3402
DXY 81.247
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Prateek Chatterjee)